Custard Doughnuts With Chocolate Sauce

If you want to have some fun in the kitchen, give these custard doughnuts a try. Have the children get involved by helping to knead the dough and make little balls before the cooking process. The deep frying is best left to the adults. And then, of course, when it comes to filling them with custard and dipping into the chocolate sauce, there will be lots of finger-licking.
DOUGHNUTS WITH CHOCOLATE SAUCE Makes 20
1 Tbsp yeast granules 1 tsp sugar ¼ cup tepid water 1¼ cups plain flour ¼ cup sugar 2 egg yolks 1 Tbsp softened butter 1 tsp salt Oil for cooking 1 cup white sugar for dusting 1 cup thick custard (bought is fine) Chocolate sauce to serve
- Combine the yeast and teaspoon of sugar. Sprinkle over the tepid water and leave to stand for 10 minutes or until frothy.
- In a large bowl place the flour. Add the yeast mixture, the sugar, yolks, butter and salt, stirring well. Tip on to a floured bench and knead until you have a soft dough. Place into a lightly oiled bowl and into a warm place leaving to double in size. This takes about 1½ hours.
- Place the dough back on to a lightly floured bench and roll until 1cm thick. Using a 3-4cm round cutter, cut 20 rounds. Cover with lightly oiled plastic and leave in a warm place to rise for 30 minutes.
- Half fill a medium-sized saucepan with flavourless oil. Heat to medium. Test with one doughnut round, lowering into the oil with a slotted spoon. Cook for about 30 seconds then turn. Adjust the heat of the oil if necessary. Continue to cook the remaining, 3 or 4 at a time.
- Roll in sugar while they are warm.
- Place the custard into a piping bag or snap-lock bag with the corner cut off. Make a hole in the side of each doughnut and pipe in some custard.
- Eat as they are or serve with chocolate sauce.