Easter Egg Molten Cups

For these molten cups, the key is not to overcook. Bake for 15 minutes and then, if the sides have started to set, it is time to remove from the oven. Serve with a generous dollop of mascarpone or ice cream. If you’re feeling extra decadent, push a couple of mini caramel eggs into your puddings before placing them in the oven — chocolate heaven.
- Preheat an oven to 190C. Grease 4 ramekins.
- Put the chocolate and butter into a heatproof bowl and place over a pot of simmering water. Stir a little and allow it to become completely smooth. Remove from the heat.
- In another bowl, combine the eggs, vanilla, sugar and flour. Pour in the chocolate and combine well. Spoon into your ramekins.
- Bake for 15 minutes until the edges are set.
- Serve hot with whipped cream.