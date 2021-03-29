Shereen Aaron’s grandmother’s caramel torte recipe is taken from Monday Morning Cooking Club, a cookbook which focuses on Sydney’s Jewish community. What was once a closely guarded secret, is now ready to be shared with the world, and hooray for that.

When it comes to Easter, you can’t beat indulging in a lovely spiced fruit bun. Eleanor Ozich has used spelt flour, honey and coconut milk for a more wholesome version.

This chocolate semifreddo is an oh-so-cool Easter recipe. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Yael Schochat of Fort St’s Ima shares her delicious hot cross buns recipe with us. Best served warm, with good-quality butter.

This is light, creamy and easy to make, suitable for entertaining because it can be prepared well ahead of time. Just whip it out of the freezer 10 minutes before you serve — which can either be as a slice or a scoop. To spice things up a little, a touch of extra Grand Marnier.

This bread is filled with velvety ricotta. Photo / Babiche Martens

This tart is surprisingly not too sweet, thanks to the combination of crunchy caramelised walnuts and pears with the chocolate. Make it ahead of time, so it’s ready to whip out and serve with a splash of cream or yoghurt.

These pumpkin and hazelnut meal cookies are subtly spiced with cinnamon and drizzled with homemade dark chocolate sauce. They are incredibly soft and chewy, just as a cookie should be, and free of gluten, wheat, refined sugar, dairy and eggs. You could also make them using banana instead of the pumpkin if you prefer.

Don't mess with a classic. Photo / Babiche Martens

Romanian Easter bread comes with a ricotta filling. Even though you’ll be tempted to eat it straight out of the oven, this bread would benefit a 30-minute sitting before feasting. For extra flavour and aroma, feel free to add a few splashes of rum to the bread.

If you love your brownies gooey in the middle, this is the recipe for you. This soft and rich brownie with a lovely earthy cocoa flavour is a chocolate lover’s dream. And isn’t that what Easter is all about?

Rich Easter crown is a fruit bun with plenty of visual appeal for a family occasion. Photo / Babiche Martens

This rich Easter Crown is easy to make and best eaten warm, straight from the oven with a good coffee. If you have children who dye eggs for Easter, push three to four into the dough just before cooking to create a colourful crown effect.

Full of wholesome ingredients, these rich, fudgy brownie cakes are vegan, gluten-free and lightly sweetened with rapadura sugar, which is a lovely caramel-tasting sugar that has been through minimal treatments.

Sample an 80s-inspired baked chocolate cheesecake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Chocolate and raspberry has to be one of the most deliciously decadent sweet combinations.This cheesecake is a throwback from the 80s, but it’s a classic that has stood the test of time.

The ultimate Easter dessert gooey chocolate puddings filled with mini caramel eggs and your choice of mascarpone or icecream.

Pair these motlen chocolate cups with a scoop of creamy, cooling icecream. Photo / Babiche Martens

This marshmallow slice was made by our grandparents and was always popular with the children. White and pink (depending on how much colouring was added), we loved the texture and sweetness.

This simple recipe requires eggs, milk and instant coffee. Serve this decadent dessert topped with chocolate coffee beans for a sure crowd pleaser.

This baked coffee and chocolate custard is a rich Easter serving. Photo / Babiche Martens

Swap traditional buns for brioche with these buttery morsels baked with chocolate bits, roasted almonds and dried figs. Leave to sit for a few minutes before enjoying them warm.