Oregano Focaccia With Roasted Red Pepper Butter

Knock this focaccia up to eat warm with any flavoured butter you like. This bread is also delicious dipped into a plain or flavoured olive oil.

Try this butter on roasted vegetables or on the top of a barbecued steak. Once you have mastered this flavoured butter there will be no going back. Try roasted garlic, herbs or get a little extravagant with some truffle oil. Then, of course, you can try a sweet maple or honey. The options are endless.