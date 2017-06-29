Quick Breakfast Bread Recipe

Make this breakfast loaf the day before and cook in a frypan or under the grill, as it can be a bit crumbly for a toaster. Keep it in an airtight container or slice and freeze, ready for quick use. When it comes to creative toppings try savoury mince with a fried egg, or cream cheese, salmon and dill, or for a third option, kale and lightly roasted tomatoes.
Makes 1 loaf
- Preheat an oven to 180C. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
- In a small bowl combine well the oil, honey, eggs and grated apple.
- In a large bowl place the flour, ginger, coconut and seeds reserving a few for the top. Add the wet mixture combining well without over-mixing. Pour into your loaf tin, sprinkle over a few seeds and place into the oven for 50 minutes or until it sounds hollow when tapped.
- Remove from the oven and cool before slicing. Eat fresh or toast under the grill and add your favourite toppings.