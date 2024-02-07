These peach and plum bran muffins are so simple and so delicious.

Who doesn’t like a good bran muffin stuffed full of fruit? Sticky and delicious. It’s a great use of leftovers from the fruit bowl.

PEACH AND PLUM BRAN MUFFINS RECIPE Makes 12

2 cups bran 1 cup plain flour ½ cup oat bran 1 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda ¼ tsp salt 2 eggs 100g butter, melted ¾ cup raw sugar ¼ cup treacle or golden syrup ¾ cup water 3 plums, stone removed 2 peaches, peeled, stone removed 1 Tbsp toasted sliced almonds

Preheat the oven to 180C. Line the bases of a 12-hole muffin tin. Combine the bran, flour, oat bran, baking powder, soda and salt in a large bowl. Combine the eggs, butter, sugar, syrup and water in a second bowl. Pour the wet mixture into the dry and gently stir. Divide the mixture into two bowls. Dice the fruit, reserving a few slices for the top. Add the plums to one bowl and the peaches to the other. Gently combine. Spoon the mixture into the muffin tins. Top with the sliced fruit and nuts. Bake for 18 minutes or until spongy in the middle and just cooked. Remove and cool in the tin for 5 minutes before removing. Drizzle a little extra golden syrup if you like.

