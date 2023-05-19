Food & Drink

A Guava & Buttermilk Ice Cream That’s The Ideal Use For All That Extra Fruit

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
This guava and buttermilk ice cream only requires five ingredients. Photo / Babiche Martens

If the driveway is coloured pink like mine from the wind blowing all the guavas to the ground, pick them up and get cooking. Or freeze them and make jelly at a later date. This simple ice cream will surprise the biggest guava sceptics.

GUAVA AND BUTTERMILK ICECREAM RECIPE

Makes 1 litre
1 kg guavas

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup sugar

250g sour cream

1 cup buttermilk
  1. Place the guavas, vanilla and sugar into a pot and slowly bring to a simmer. Cook for 15 minutes or until soft and squishy. Blend them, then pour through a sieve to remove the skin and seeds. Let the mixture cool.
  2. Line a 1-litre loaf tin with baking paper.
  3. Beat the sour cream and buttermilk until smooth. Stir through the guava puree.
  4. If you have an icecream maker, mix and enjoy, or pour it into your loaf tin. If not, pour the mixture straight into the loaf tin and freeze for at least 4 hours (you will need to remove it 10 minutes before serving.)
  5. Freeze until ready to use.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5