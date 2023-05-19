If the driveway is coloured pink like mine from the wind blowing all the guavas to the ground, pick them up and get cooking. Or freeze them and make jelly at a later date. This simple ice cream will surprise the biggest guava sceptics.
GUAVA AND BUTTERMILK ICECREAM RECIPE Makes 1 litre
1 kg guavas 1 tsp vanilla 1 cup sugar 250g sour cream 1 cup buttermilk
- Place the guavas, vanilla and sugar into a pot and slowly bring to a simmer. Cook for 15 minutes or until soft and squishy. Blend them, then pour through a sieve to remove the skin and seeds. Let the mixture cool.
- Line a 1-litre loaf tin with baking paper.
- Beat the sour cream and buttermilk until smooth. Stir through the guava puree.
- If you have an icecream maker, mix and enjoy, or pour it into your loaf tin. If not, pour the mixture straight into the loaf tin and freeze for at least 4 hours (you will need to remove it 10 minutes before serving.)
- Freeze until ready to use.