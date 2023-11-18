Limes come and go a bit at this time of year. Lemon is a delicious alternative for a tangy-yet-sweet tart recipe. For decoration, use the egg whites to make mini meringues, for a pop of colour on top.
LIME AND WHITE CHOCOLATE TART RECIPE
Serves 8
250g ginger nuts 80g butter, melted 4 egg yolks ¼ cup lime juice Zest of 2 limes 395ml tin condensed milk 100g melted white chocolate Garnish Lime slices Mini meringues Icing sugar
- Whizz the gingernuts until they resemble fine breadcrumbs. Add the melted butter and combine. Press the mixture into a 22cm tin. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Beat the egg yolks and condensed milk with the lime zest for 5 minutes. Add the lime juice and beat until thickened. Fold through the melted chocolate. Pour on to the biscuit base and chill for several hours or overnight.
- When ready to serve, decorate the top with thinly sliced limes, meringues and a good dust of icing sugar.