Food & Drink

Recipe: The Loveliest Tangy-Yet-Sweet Lime & White Chocolate Tart

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
nzme
Top this sweet dessert with a smattering of berries and crunchy meringues. Photo / Babiche Martens

Limes come and go a bit at this time of year. Lemon is a delicious alternative for a tangy-yet-sweet tart recipe. For decoration, use the egg whites to make mini meringues, for a pop of colour on top.

LIME AND WHITE CHOCOLATE TART RECIPE

Serves 8

250g ginger nuts

80g butter, melted

4 egg yolks

¼ cup lime juice

Zest of 2 limes

395ml tin condensed milk

100g melted white chocolate

Garnish

Lime slices

Mini meringues

Icing sugar
  1. Whizz the gingernuts until they resemble fine breadcrumbs. Add the melted butter and combine. Press the mixture into a 22cm tin. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.
  2. Beat the egg yolks and condensed milk with the lime zest for 5 minutes. Add the lime juice and beat until thickened. Fold through the melted chocolate. Pour on to the biscuit base and chill for several hours or overnight.
  3. When ready to serve, decorate the top with thinly sliced limes, meringues and a good dust of icing sugar.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5