As with making any jams or chutneys, the mixture gets very hot, so do be careful. Do not taste from the pot without cooling first.
MARMALADE WITH GINGER AND STAR ANISE RECIPE
Makes 2 cups
5 grapefruit 1 orange 5 slices fresh ginger 3 star anise ½ cup boiling water 1 kg sugar
- Peel the grapefruit and orange carefully, avoiding the white pith. Place the peel in a large pot.
- Cut the base and top from the fruit, and place flat on the bench. Using a sharp knife, remove and discard the pith. Cut the fruit in half, remove the excess pith from the centre and discard.
- Chop the fruit into small pieces and add to the pot, along with the juice, ginger, star anise and water. Bring to a simmer for 15 minutes. Then stir in the sugar. Stir continuously as it comes to a simmer.
- Simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes, then test. Place a little on a saucer and allow to cool for a couple of minutes. If it is still runny, keep cooking. The amount of juice and how hard you are simmering it will determine how long it takes, usually around 40-50 minutes.
- Remove from the heat when it is at the set stage. Use a jug to pour it into 2 or 3 sterilised jars. Seal with a lid and store until needed.