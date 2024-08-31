Cosmetic cases to suit every packing style - and beauty routine.

Exploring new frontiers brings unforeseen joys and challenges. Beauty on the road is similarly characterised by unpredictability, be it dealing with changes in climate or using the anonymity of a new locale to try out a new look.

When you’re at home you have a full cabinet to draw upon for anything that crops up but when travelling you’ll be armed with a tighter selection: the things you know you’ll use every day, and some choice products it pays to have on hand just in case.

Options for toiletry bags vary as widely the products you choose to fill them with. Beautiful vanity cases, utilitarian toiletry bags, minimal-but-chic totes, there’s a solution for every type of traveller.

Whether you’re seeking something supremely stylish to leave out on display or favour form and function first, these carry-all options have it in the bag.

Why we love it: The pleasing price-point isn’t the only drawcard here. Online reviews also laud the clam shell opening case for its surprisingly generous proportions.

As one review plugs: “It’s amazing what you can stuff in this!”

Why we love it: This simple, stylish one-compartment kit is a hassle-free option for people who want something easy on the eyes and to deal with.

The big loop handle makes it a good grab-and-go option to tote around or hang on the back of a door to cut down on countertop clutter.

It’s machine washable too, so should a spill occur - you can just rinse off and chuck it in the washing.

Best for: Anyone who wants the easy breezy option.

Why we love it: Luggage company July say their mission is to: “create thoughtfully designed products that upgrade the travel experience” and they’ve certainly hit that brief with this toiletry bag.

Inside the fold-down body, two split compartments keep all your favourite products in their place but easily reached, there’s even a toothbrush tab on the inside hinge.

Best for: People who appreciate small thoughtful details.

Why we love it: No more riffling through your bag to check if you’ve packed your favourite lip balm or not.

Sydney-based brand Cee Clear was formed because founders Kat Moses and Morgan Tait Timberlake wanted to replace the single-use zip lock bags mandated by airport security but their sleek and chic clutch style case is just as handy once you’ve touched down in your destination.

Best for: Transparent travellers.

Why we love it: There aren’t a lot of bells and whistles here, but sometimes simple is best.

The three compartments of this well-made and durable neoprene roll-up case have storage space in buckets, making it a nice option for long trips and just-in-case packers.

Best for: Packers who believe in the supremacy of the roll-up method.

Why we love it: There’s a lot to love about this vanity bag made from 100% recycled fabric from plastic bottles.

One zip-around compartment that has 3.5L capacity means you can throw everything in, zip it up and get on with your trip.

Best for: Little trips, where everything needs to be on hand.

Why we love it: This featherweight storage pouch makes light work of lugging your bits and bobs around. Spacious enough to take the bits you need, as well as a few that you might.

An adjustable, removable cord strap means this bag can be worn across the body, over the shoulder or around the neck so you can repurpose as a day bag too.

Best for: Outdoorsy types, and backpackers.

Why we love it: Problem solvers Bon Maxie design their toiletry bags to pre-empt any frustrations you may have face when travelling with cosmetics.

Spills? The height of this means you pack bottles up to 18cm tall upright. Stains? the coffee-coloured lining camouflages any muckiness.

Mess? Fourteen pockets mean everything gets a designated place.

Best for: Seekers of seamless solutions.

Why we love it: One for the aesthetes, this generously sized, hard-shell case is so pretty you’ll want to keep it, and everything it holds, on display permanently.

Best for: People who don’t want to unpack.

Why we love it: Designed for the traveller who needs to take everything with them, this compact case from Mecca has two generous compartments: A top tray is designated for stowing tools with slots for storing makeup brushes as well as a zipped pouch for loose items and below a deeper chamber easily holds full-sized products.

Best for: Just-in-case packers.

