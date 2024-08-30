A Look Inside Louis Vuitton’s Catalonian Launch Party For The 37th America’s Cup In Barcelona

Spanish celebs, an amusement park atop a hill, the Auld Mug - and more. Dan Ahwa reports from Barcelona.

This week kicked off the official start of the Louis Vuitton Cup races, a precursor to the main event in the coming weeks - the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona.

The sunny Catalonian capital welcomed five challengers in addition to defending champions (and hosts) Emirates Team New Zealand: INEOS Britannia (UK), Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland), Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy), NYYC American Magic (USA) and Orient Express Racing Team (France).

For this week’s Louis Vuitton Cup, the racing was played in three phases: two Round Robins (elimination pools - each team plays each other twice), a semi-final (direct elimination in five winning sets) and a final (in seven winning sets). On Friday, Team New Zealand confirmed some structural damage to their AC75 Taihoro after being carried to its cradle by crane after the team’s lone race on the opening day of the Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series the day prior.

As reported by The New Zealand Herald’s Christopher Reive, the America’s Cup defender will be working around the clock to assess the extent of the damage and what their pathway forward looks like with repair work underway.

The event has already amassed an impressive 714 million viewers, with Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton explaining it’s already an improvement from the America’s Cup regatta in Auckland in 2021. “In Auckland, we had a combined TV audience of 941 million according to Nielsen results. This time before we even started the preliminary regatta, we’d already made 714 million.”

Speaking with international press at the purpose-built Imax theatre located inside the America’s Cup Experience centre and museum, Grant explained that the luxury brand’s involvement as the title partner for the event is synonymous with excellence. “Louis Vuitton Cup has now become synonymous with the America’s Cup in terms of selecting the challenger that ultimately races for the Cup” he says. “It’s like mum and apple pie. You can’t have the America’s Cup without the Louis Vuitton cup because you’ve got to have a challenger.”

To help celebrate the significant partnership, a mixture of sporting heroes, global media and celebrities gathered at the top of the historic Mount Tibidabo on Tuesday night, to celebrate the significant partnership between Louis Vuitton and the America’s Cup.

The Basílica del Sagrado Corazón Tibidabo overlooking the launch party amusement park. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Attendees included five-time Olympic medallist and Louis Vuitton ambassador Léon Marchand, Spanish actresses Georgina Amoros and Maria Pedraza, and Spanish actor Miguel Bernardeau, who witnessed the presentation of the two iconic trophies, the Louis Vuitton Cup and the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, in their respective Trophy Trunks.

Creating a playful backdrop away from the sea, the Tibidabo Amusement Park has sprawling panoramic views of Barcelona, and the cocktail party featured the park’s iconic rides including a vintage-inspired carousel and the big wheel Giradabo.

See highlights from the glamorous party below - complete with a Lous Vuitton beer garden, popcorn stand, a giant checkerboard dancefloor, a sexy champagne nightclub and more.

Barcelona’s historic Tibidabo Amusement Park was the backdrop for the Louis Vuitton 37th Americas Cup Party in Barcelona.

Olympic canoeist Pau Echaniz.

Actor Greta Fernandez.

Custom Louis Vuitton trunks encasing the Louis Vuitton Cup and the America’s Cup.

Actor Maria Pedraza.

Actor Miguel Ángel Bernardeau.

More Luxury

Some of the world’s leading names in luxury continue to adapt to the times.

The Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup: Why Nautical-Inspired Fashion Is Taking Over The Rest Of 2024. Ahead of sailing’s biggest event kicking off in Barcelona next week, leading New Zealand model Manahou Mackay puts the latest Louis Vuitton nautical-themed capsule collection through its paces. Vamos!

John Galliano’s Maison Margiela Show & More: The Couture That Built Worlds & Took Down The Idea Of Comfort Clothing. On that history-making Maison Margiela show by John Galliano, singular propositions from Fendi and Valentino, and other costumes of the very, very rich.

Are Designer Handbags A Good Luxury Investment? You know you want it, but can you justify it? Jessica Beresford puts forward the case for buying that dream handbag.

Mary Katrantzou Is A Creative Director Ready To Deliver A New Era For Luxury. Dan Ahwa talks to her about ushering in a new era for the iconic Roman brand, and why in a merry-go-round industry of creative directors, Katrantzou has real staying power.

Can New Zealanders Walk In Six-Inch Stilettos? Christian Louboutin, The Most Famous Shoe Designer In The World, Thinks So. He’s the billionaire designer whose red-soled shoes have been worn by everyone from Kate Moss to Taylor Swift and, as Dan Ahwa discovers, Christian Louboutin’s three-decade career comes down to an unapologetic lust for life.

Versace Unveils Cillian Murphy And Anne Hathaway As Campaign Stars. Cillian Murphy (and his cheekbones) join brand ambassador Anne Hathaway in the label’s latest campaign.







