It’s an age-old debate: crumble or pie? This recipe questions whether you have to choose.
Savour the flavour of feijoas in a light pastry with a crumbly topping. The filling can also be frozen for use throughout the winter months.
FEIJOA & APPLE CRUMBLE PIE Serves 6
4 Granny Smith apples, peeled 2 cups chopped feijoa 1 Tbsp lemon zest ¼ cup lemon juice 1 Tbsp butter ½ tsp vanilla essence ¾ cup sugar 2 sheets of sweet short pastry
Crumble ½ cup plain flour ½ cup rolled oats ½ cup brown sugar ¼ cup chopped walnuts 2 Tbsp seeds 80g melted butter
To serve Ice cream or yoghurt
- Core the apples and slice them into 1/2cm pieces. Place them in a medium-sized pot with the feijoas, zest, juice, butter, vanilla, and sugar. Heat slowly while stirring. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes until softened. Remove from heat and let cool completely.
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Cut the pastry to fit a 22cm pie tin. Refrigerate for 20 minutes, then bake blind for 20 minutes.
- For the crumble, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, walnuts, seeds, and melted butter in a bowl.
- Remove the pastry case and fill it with the feijoa and apple mixture. Sprinkle the crumble over the top and bake for an additional 20 minutes until it is crispy.
- Serve with ice cream or yoghurt.