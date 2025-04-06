Food & Drink

Feijoa & Apple Crumble Pie Recipe


By Angela Casley
This pie recipe is a fun take on a classic feijoa crumble. Photo / Babiche Martens

It’s an age-old debate: crumble or pie? This recipe questions whether you have to choose.

Savour the flavour of feijoas in a light pastry with a crumbly topping. The filling can also be frozen for use throughout the winter months.

FEIJOA & APPLE CRUMBLE PIE

Serves 6

4 Granny Smith apples, peeled

2 cups chopped feijoa

1 Tbsp lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

1 Tbsp butter

½ tsp vanilla essence

¾ cup sugar

2 sheets of sweet short pastry
Crumble

½ cup plain flour

½ cup rolled oats

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup chopped walnuts

2 Tbsp seeds

80g melted butter
To serve

Ice cream or yoghurt
  1. Core the apples and slice them into 1/2cm pieces. Place them in a medium-sized pot with the feijoas, zest, juice, butter, vanilla, and sugar. Heat slowly while stirring. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes until softened. Remove from heat and let cool completely.
  2. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  3. Cut the pastry to fit a 22cm pie tin. Refrigerate for 20 minutes, then bake blind for 20 minutes.
  4. For the crumble, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, walnuts, seeds, and melted butter in a bowl.
  5. Remove the pastry case and fill it with the feijoa and apple mixture. Sprinkle the crumble over the top and bake for an additional 20 minutes until it is crispy.
  6. Serve with ice cream or yoghurt.

