The combination of garlic, ginger, and spices adds depth and warmth to the chutney.

The tamarind for this delicious chutney can be brought as a pulp or in a block. If you get the block, you must soak it in water for 10-15 minutes and discard any pips.

A dollop of this goes well on many things, from curries to a toasted cheese sandwich.

DATE AND TAMARIND CHUTNEY Makes 2 cups

½ cup stoneless dates, chopped 1 Tbsp oil 1 Tbsp oil 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 Tbsp grated ginger 2 cloves garlic, grated 2 cloves garlic, grated ½ tsp garam masala ½ tsp garam masala ½ tsp ground cumin ½ tsp ground cumin Pinch chilli Pinch chilli ½ cup tamarind pulp ½ cup tamarind pulp ½ cup brown sugar ½ cup brown sugar

Soak the dates in boiling water for 10 minutes. Drain, reserving ½ cup water. Warm the oil in a small pot. Add the garlic and ginger, cooking for 2 minutes. Add the garam masala, cumin, and chilli, stirring until fragrant. Add the tamarind, dates, brown sugar, and reserved date water to the spices and slowly bring to the heat. Cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally so it doesn’t stick, until it reaches a pulpy texture. Store in jars until needed.

