A Crackingly Good Frittata Di Bietole Alla Ligure

From famed Italian chef Gennaro Contaldo, this Ligurian-style rainbow chard frittata makes a brilliant light dinner.

This Ligurian-style frittata includes sweet raisins and crunchy pine kernels, which complement the chard. I love the colours of rainbow chard but, if you can’t find it, use the white-stemmed variety or spinach instead. Served with rustic bread and a salad, this makes an easy meal. You can also enjoy the frittata cold in a panino (sandwich) for a packed lunch or picnic.

FRITTATA DI BIETOLE ALLA LIGURE RECIPE Serves 4

1 bunch of rainbow chard, about 400g (14oz) in total 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil 1 garlic clove, left whole and squashed 1 garlic clove, left whole and squashed 2 anchovy fillets 2 anchovy fillets leaves of 1 thyme sprig leaves of 1 thyme sprig 15g raisins, soaked in a little warm water 15g raisins, soaked in a little warm water 15g pine kernels 15g pine kernels 6 eggs 6 eggs 15g grated Parmesan 15g grated Parmesan Red onion, finely sliced, to garnish Red onion, finely sliced, to garnish Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper





Discard the hard ends of the chard stem and finely slice the rest of the stalks and the leaves. Heat the olive oil in a medium-large frying pan over a medium heat and sweat the garlic, anchovy fillets and thyme leaves for a minute or so until the anchovy fillets have dissolved. Discard the garlic. Add the chard and stir-fry over a medium-high heat for a minute or so to allow the chard to flavour. Add the softened raisins and pine kernels, then lower the heat, cover with a lid and cook for about 5 minutes until the chard is tender. Remove the lid, turn up the heat and cook off any excess liquid. Meanwhile, lightly beat the eggs in a bowl with a little salt and pepper and the grated Parmesan. Pour the egg mixture over the chard and cook in the pan like an omelette. You can either flip the frittata over or you could place it under a hot grill until it cooks and turns golden brown. Remove from the heat and garnish with some red onion before slicing and serving.

Recipe from Gennaro’s Verdure: Big and bold recipes to pack your plate with vege by Gennaro Contaldo, $50, published by Pavilion Books.

