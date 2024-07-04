A Crackingly Good Frittata Di Bietole Alla Ligure

From famed Italian chef Gennaro Contaldo, this Ligurian-style rainbow chard frittata makes a brilliant light dinner.
This Ligurian-style frittata includes sweet raisins and crunchy pine kernels, which complement the chard. I love the colours of rainbow chard but, if you can’t find it, use the white-stemmed variety or spinach instead. Served with rustic bread and a salad, this makes an easy meal. You can also enjoy the frittata cold in a panino (sandwich) for a packed lunch or picnic.
- Discard the hard ends of the chard stem and finely slice the rest of the stalks and the leaves.
- Heat the olive oil in a medium-large frying pan over a medium heat and sweat the garlic, anchovy fillets and thyme leaves for a minute or so until the anchovy fillets have dissolved. Discard the garlic.
- Add the chard and stir-fry over a medium-high heat for a minute or so to allow the chard to flavour. Add the softened raisins and pine kernels, then lower the heat, cover with a lid and cook for about 5 minutes until the chard is tender.
- Remove the lid, turn up the heat and cook off any excess liquid.
- Meanwhile, lightly beat the eggs in a bowl with a little salt and pepper and the grated Parmesan. Pour the egg mixture over the chard and cook in the pan like an omelette. You can either flip the frittata over or you could place it under a hot grill until it cooks and turns golden brown.
- Remove from the heat and garnish with some red onion before slicing and serving.
Recipe from Gennaro’s Verdure: Big and bold recipes to pack your plate with vege by Gennaro Contaldo, $50, published by Pavilion Books.
More Gennaro Contaldo
More from the renowned Italian chef.
Boozy Baked Chicken With Peppers. This is a really simple dish to prepare: put all your ingredients in a roasting dish and pop in the oven to do the rest.
Classic Spaghetti Carbonara Recipe. Try this classic spaghetti carbonara recipe from The Pasta Book by Gennaro Contaldo.
Easy Italian With Gennaro Contaldo. Italian chef Gennaro Contaldo started his career in the kitchen when he was 10. He’s still boiling, frying and simmering 55 years later.