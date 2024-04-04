Cillian Murphy (and his cheekbones) join brand ambassador Anne Hathaway in the label’s latest campaign.

Hollywood talent continues to be favoured by fashion brands, as they tap into the fandom, talent and cultural capital amassed by actors, and they play a starring role in Versace’s new campaign.

The Italian luxury brand has released its latest Icons collection – a capsule wardrobe range based on its design signatures – and tapped two familiar faces, Oscar-winners Anne Hathaway and Cillian Murphy, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Both are in the midst of career highs – Hathaway enjoying a surge in popularity and high-calibre work, Murphy collecting an array of awards for his titular role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – and their personal style has been under a spotlight.

Hathaway wears Versace regularly (the brand has helped define her much-discussed fashion renaissance, though one could argue she’s always dressed well). She has been anointed as one of its faces, and starred in last year’s Icons campaign.

Anne Hathaway returns as a campaign face for Versace's Icons collection. Photo / Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Murphy has impressed during awards season with a regiment of strong tailored looks – including a custom Atelier Versace tuxedo at this year’s Academy Awards – and demonstrated a flair for sensual menswear, making him a canny fit for Versace’s house codes. He is its first male ambassador.

The campaign was a collaborative process, and Murphy suggested Dublin post-punk band Fountains D.C’s song Boys in the Better Land for the video, bringing an Irish spin to a look inspired by 1990s-era Versace; white tank, gold Medusa heads, a Barocco-print scarf.

Cillian Murphy wears some of Versace's signature brand codes in the new campaign. Photo / Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

"Strong, direct, iconic. For me, Anne and Cillian are two of the best actors of today," Donatella Versace said of the pair. "Exceptionally talented and kind people I admire and respect, looking their best. Very Versace."

Icons was launched in April 2023, and the luxury basics are aimed at everyday wear for high-income consumers. “I will wear every piece in this collection and have worn similar for decades,” said Donatella Versace at the time. “These luxurious wardrobe essentials fit perfectly and showcase the beautiful and powerful simplicity of our silhouette.”

The new collection includes the signature details seen on Murphy, as well as elevated denim – Hathaway wears an Italian iteration of the Texas tuxedo – and leather apparel and accessories. Very Versace!

