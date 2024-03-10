It’s a huge night for stars of the big screen, with the 96th Academy Awards set to celebrate our favourite films today.

Despite the industry seeing the historic WGA and Sag-Aftra strikes last year, Hollywood is coming back together again at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate their best, their brightest and some names who just might be the next big thing.

Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon lead nominations, and Kiwi movie fans hoping to watch the awards unfold live can tune in through Disney+ from 11.30am, or follow along here for the Herald’s coverage.

Here is the full list of Oscar nominations:

Best picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

International feature film

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Animated feature film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Adapted screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Visual effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Original score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Original song

It Never Went Away from American Symphony

I’m Just Ken from Barbie

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon

Documentary feature film

20 Days in Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Animated short film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Live action short film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Documentary short film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Film editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Makeup and hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow