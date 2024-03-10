It’s a huge night for stars of the big screen, with the 96th Academy Awards set to celebrate our favourite films today.
Despite the industry seeing the historic WGA and Sag-Aftra strikes last year, Hollywood is coming back together again at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate their best, their brightest and some names who just might be the next big thing.
Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon lead nominations, and Kiwi movie fans hoping to watch the awards unfold live can tune in through Disney+ from 11.30am, or follow along here for the Herald’s coverage.
Here is the full list of Oscar nominations:
Best picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best actress
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best supporting actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best supporting actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best director
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
International feature film
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers’ Lounge, Germany
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
Animated feature film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Adapted screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Visual effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Original score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Original song
It Never Went Away from American Symphony
I’m Just Ken from Barbie
What Was I Made For? from Barbie
The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
Documentary feature film
20 Days in Mariupol
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Costume design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Animated short film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Live action short film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Documentary short film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Film editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Production design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Makeup and hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow