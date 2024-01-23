Margot Robbie has missed out on an Oscar nomination for her role as Barbie.

The time has come for the 2024 Oscar nominations and this year has seen some brutal snubs.

While Oppenheimer leads the 96th annual Academy Awards with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things (11) and Killers of the Flower Moon (10), there have been some notable absences in the top categories.

Despite landing a nomination for Best Picture, Margot Robbie has been left out of the Best Actress category for her role in Barbie, while Greta Gerwig was snubbed from the Best Director category. However, Gerwig was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay nomination, and Robbie was nominated in the Best Picture lineup category for her role as a producer in the film.

Ryan Gosling has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in Barbie.

Barbie star Margot Robbie was snubbed while Ryan Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Fans were shocked by the news with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts. One person wrote: “Greta Gerwig being snubbed at the Oscars despite Barbie being the only $1 billion movie solely directed by a woman feels very sus to me”, another wrote, “Barbie being robbed for her own movie while Ken secures the nomination is insane.”

A third person wrote, “Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office. Oscar nomination goes to … Ken.”

That wasn’t the only surprise snub in this year’s nominations, elsewhere Leonardo DiCaprio was also excluded from the Best Actor category in Killers of the Flower Moon despite his co-stars receiving nominations - Lily Gladstone had her first ever Academy nomination for Best Actress and Hollywood alum Robert De Niro was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The film itself IS up for Best Picture.

Much like Robbie and Gerwig’s snubs, fans were quick to take to X. One person said, “Leonardo DiCaprio getting snubbed again for the millionth time is actually insane.”

“Him and Margot Robbie deserved at least a nomination,” another said. “Leonardo DiCaprio gave one of the best performances of the year and was snubbed.”

Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone was nominated for Best Actress while her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio was snubbed by the Academy. Photo / Apple TV+

DiCaprio has been nominated seven times since 1994, winning his first ever Oscar in 2016 for Best Actor for his role in The Revenant.

Other surprise snubs saw Emerald Fennell’s much talked about Saltburn being left out from the Best Picture category, as did Ben Affleck’s Air, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Paul King’s Wonka and Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw.

Despite the snubs that have surprised fans, there were 10 actors who landed their first ever Academy nomination including Emily Blunt who landed a nod for Best Supporting Actress for Oppenheimer. America Ferrera was also placed in the category for Barbie, and Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple.

Brooks is the film’s sole nominee despite there being large Oscar hopes.

“I’m very humbled by it all, because I know, as we all know, you can’t do these things by yourself. That’s not how it works,” Brooks told AP by Zoom from New Zealand where she’s shooting a movie. “I thought it was huge shoes to fill just come in after Miss Oprah Winfrey. But now I feel like I’m doing this for the team Color Purple, you know?”

Danielle Brooks from The Color Purple has earned her first Academy nomination. Photo / AP

Cillian Murphy received his first ever Academy nomination for Best Actor in Oppenheimer, as did Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction and Colman Domingo for Rustin.

Other firsts included Sterling K. Brown nominated for Best Supporting Actor for American Fiction, Sandra Hüller for Best Actress for Anatomy of a Fall and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers.

The Oscars will take place on March 11 at 1pm (NZT) and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Here is the full list of Oscar nominations:

Best picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best director

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

International feature film

“Io Capitano” Italy

“Perfect Days” Japan

“Society of the Snow” Spain

“The Teachers’ Lounge” Germany

“The Zone of Interest” United Kingdom

Animated feature film

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Adapted screenplay

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Maestro”

“May December”

“Past Lives”

Visual effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Original score

“American Fiction”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Original song

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Documentary feature film

“20 Days in Mariupol”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

Cinematography

“El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Costume design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Animated short film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Live action short film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Documentary short film

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Film editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Production design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Makeup and hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”