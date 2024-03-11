Da'Vine Joy Randolph arrives at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Hollywood’s biggest night of the year, the 96th Academy Awards, will have talent descending on Los Angeles, with the event’s much-watched red carpet expecting a swath of star power.

It’s a huge night for stars of the big screen, with the 96th Academy Awards set to celebrate the film industry and its output.

Despite the industry seeing the historic WGA and Sag-Aftra strikes last year, Hollywood is coming back together again at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate its best and brightest, and some names who just might be the next big thing.

Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon lead nominations.

Lily Gladstone

Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone, who is the first Native American nominated for best actress in Academy Awards history.

America Ferrera

Barbie star America Ferrera is up for best supporting actress. Photo / Getty Images

Nominated for best supporting actress, Barbie star America Ferrera in a pitch-perfect look — the latest in a comprehensive press tour for the cast.

Dominic Sessa

Dominic Sessa appears in The Holdovers, which is nominated for the best picture Oscar. Photo / Getty Images

Breakout star Dominic Sessa, who appears in The Holdovers, is one of the early arrivals. The film is nominated for the best picture Oscar, but now the subject of speculation, revealed on the eve of the Academy Awards.

Zendaya

Dune star Zendaya continues her standout red-carpet style. Photo / Getty Images

Dune star Zendaya continues her standout red-carpet style, amidst a night of subdued black dresses.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone has been nominated for best actress for her role in Poor Things. Photo/ Getty Images

Best actress nominee Emma Stone, star of Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, which is also up for a slew of other awards, including best director and best picture.

Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek

Jack Fisk and Sissy Spacek arrive at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

The Oscar-winning actor — famous for roles in Carrie, Badlands and Castle Rock — arrives with husband Jack Fisk, a production designer and regular collaborator of Badlands director Terrence Malick.

Quannah Chasinghorse

Quannah Chasinghorse at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

Model and actor Quannah Chasinghorse arrives at the Dolby Theatre.

Ryan Gosling

Barbie star Ryan Gosling, nominated for best supporting actor, will perform his hit song from the movie. Photo / Getty Images

Barbie star Ryan Gosling — who will perform his hit song from the film, I’m Just Ken, as part of the show — is nominated for best supporting actor.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh at the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

The winner of last year’s best actress Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 2024 ceremony.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo arrives at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

The Color Purple star Colman Domingo is nominated for the best actor Oscar for his performance in Rustin, a biopic about Martin Luther King Jr adviser Bayard Rustin.

Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough arrives at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

British actor and producer Andrea Riseborough was nominated for best actress last year for her performance in To Leslie.

Cillian Murphy

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy is in the running for best actor. Photo / Getty Images

The titular star of Christopher Nolan’s Oscar heavy-hitter Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy, is nominated for the best actor.

Margot Robbie

Barbie star Margot Robbie arrives for the 96th Academy Awards. The film is up for several awards, including best actress for Robbie. Photo / Getty Images

Star and producer of Barbie, Margot Robbie, whose Greta Gerwig-directed hit film is up for several awards, including the best picture Oscar.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Actor Gabrielle Union walks hand in hand with husband Dwayne Wade.

Sandra Huller

Sandra Huller is nominated for best actress for her role in Anatomy of a Fall. Photo / Getty Images

Sandra Huller, star of two of the past year’s most talked about films, Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall, has arrived. The latter has her nominated for the best actress Oscar this year, and the film’s also up for best director, best film editing and best adapted screenplay.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons at the Academy Awards in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

Hollywood power couple and The Power of the Dog co-stars Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae arrives at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Issa Rae stars in two of the most prominent Oscar films this year. American Fiction is nominated for best picture, screenplay, score, actor and supporting actor; Barbie is nominated for best supporting actor and actress, adapted screenplay, original song, costume design and production design, and best picture

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Brendan Fraser, who took home last year’s best actor Oscar for The Whale, arrives at the 2024 Academy Awards with his partner, makeup artist Jeanne Moore.

Greta Lee

Greta Lee arrives at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Another black-and-white outfit on the Oscars carpet tonight on actor Greta Lee, whose film Past Lives is nominated for best picture and best original screenplay.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh arrives at the Academy Awards in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

Florence Pugh — currently promoting Dune: Part Two — attends the Oscars as part of the Oppenheimer cast, with the film nominated for a swathe of awards, including best picture.

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr attend the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

Walking the red carpet side by side, Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.

Jennifer Lawrence

Muli-Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

Multiple Oscar winner — she won best actress in 2011, 2013 and 2016, as well as best supporting actress in 2014 — Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan arrive at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Actor Carey Mulligan, nominated for the best actress Oscar this year for Maestro, arrives with husband, musician Marcus Mumford.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria's directorial debut, Flamin Hot, is nominated for best song. Photo / AP

Actor and producer Eva Longoria arrives on the red carpet. Her feature-length directorial debut, Flamin Hot, is nominated for best song for The Fire Inside, which will be performed during the award show.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Blunt is nominated for this year’s best supporting actress Oscar for Oppenheimer. Photo / Getty Images

Couple and creative collaborators (A Quiet Place and its sequel) Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Blunt is nominated for this year’s best supporting actress Oscar for Oppenheimer.

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno arrives at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Famed actor, singer and dancer — and star of 1961′s West Side Story — Rita Moreno makes an entrance at the Dolby Theatre.

Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano

Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano at the Academy Awards in Hollywood. Photo / AP

Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper — up for best actor for Maestro, which he also directed, and is contending multiple awards — arrives with his mother Gloria Campano, one of many stars to attend with a family member.



