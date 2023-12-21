Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie. Photo / Warner Bros

Christmas has arrived early for Barbie fans. Ryan Gosling and the writers and producers of the Grammy-nominated song I’m Just Ken, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, have released an EP also titled I’m Just Ken that features the original hit from the acclaimed movie along with three unique remixes.

Released in the early hours of December 21 (NZDT), the EP includes the original 80s-inspired song, I’m Just Ken. The hit single has over 95 million streams on Spotify and over 12 million views on YouTube.

In addition, the Barbie team has released three remixes of the iconic song. These include the emotional rendition I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic), the disco club version I’m Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix), and the Christmas-themed ballad I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie).

Accompanying the EP’s release is an official music video for the Christmas remix. In the video, Gosling, Ronson, and Wyatt can be seen collaborating on the festive tune. The live band jokes along with one another before the lights dim and the studio is brightened by Christmas lights.

As they get ready to perform, Gosling jokes about getting into character. As he slides on a pair of sunglasses, he tells Ronson that “the world can have Ken’s voice but only Barbie can have his eyes”.

The team personalised the performance with a full band joining the musical trio, accompanied by four violinists and two cellists. Even the glockenspiel made a feature in the song.

Gosling’s vocals are strengthened by the addition of reverb, which adds a magical atmosphere to the tune. As the song ends, Gosling says: “Merry Christmas, Barbie. Wherever you are.”

In an interview with the Associated Press in July earlier this year, Ronson, who worked on Barbie the Album as the executive producer, shared that he usually only works on producing music for songs in film soundtracks.

However, he noted that I’m Just Ken became an exception. Ronson revealed that notable lyrics like “I’m just Ken, anywhere else I’d be a 10”, which can be found in the catchy chorus, were written by him.

I’m Just Ken has been nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2024 Grammy Awards, as well as Best Original Song for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and Best Song for the 2024 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.