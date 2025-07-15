Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Mental as anyone’: Entertainment journalist Jonathon ‘J-Mo’ Moran opens up about mental health struggles

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Celebrity Journalist Jonathon Moran talks about his career, mental health and new book 'Mental As Anyone'

Warning: This story discusses mental health, sexual abuse and suicide. Helpline information is supplied at the end.

Celebrity journalist Jonathon Moran wants you to know he is “mental as anyone” - and so are you, and so is everyone else.

The Australian journalist and author is in New Zealand to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save