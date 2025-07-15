Warning: This story discusses mental health, sexual abuse and suicide. Helpline information is supplied at the end.
Celebrity journalist Jonathon Moran wants you to know he is “mental as anyone” - and so are you, and so is everyone else.
The Australian journalist and author is in New Zealand topromote his book - Mental As Anyone - which the cover describes as a “toolkit for surviving and thriving on the chaotic rollercoaster of life”.
He spoke to Herald Now’s Ryan Bridge about his decades-long struggle with “deep, dark depression”, addiction and sexual abuse - all experiences that helped shaped his new book.
Having spent the best part of two decades flying all over the world interviewing the planet’s biggest celebrities, Moran could have written a celebrity tell-all, but he says that does not interest him.
“It’s been a fabulous, wonderful, awesome career” which included going on sets of movies in New Zealand, interviewing Michael Buble, Madonna, Cher, and countless other big names, even striking friendships with famous people others can only dream of getting close to.
“I’ve experienced trauma in my life. Not saying it’s more trauma than anyone else, but it’s real trauma,” he added.
“The thing that I have is a platform and ability to share that because I’ve come out the other side.
“I am strong today. I may not be tomorrow, I wasn’t yesterday. But I have the ability to share this story.”
Moran’s goal is to reclaim the word “mental” and destigmatise mental health struggles. His years of working closely with celebrities helped him realise that truly everyone struggles, no matter how famous you are or how much money you have in the bank. He wants everyone to know there is nothing shameful about that and that, in fact, sharing our vulnerabilities is a strength.
Because it is based off Moran’s real-life experiences, the book includes some episodes with celebrities, but none of them are gratuitous name-dropping. “There are certain lines I won’t cross,” he said.
“The celebrities that I have touched off in the book are celebrities I’ve felt a connection with,” he added, mentioning the late Carrie Fisher as an example of someone with whom he struck up a friendship with.
Moran speaks candidly about his struggles and says he endeavours “to show a sense of vulnerability” in the hopes it encourages other people to open up about their own.
“I can’t get people to share their stories if I’m not truthful with my own.
“Yesterday morning I could not stop crying. Right this second I’m great. But life is ups and downs,” he said.
“I check in with my GP regularly, I have an appointment with my counsellor next week.”