“It’s been a fabulous, wonderful, awesome career” which included going on sets of movies in New Zealand, interviewing Michael Buble, Madonna, Cher, and countless other big names, even striking friendships with famous people others can only dream of getting close to.

That’s not what he wanted to do with his time and his platform.

“I’ve found real purpose in sharing my story and other people’s stories around mental health,” he told Bridge.

“I’ve experienced trauma in my life. Not saying it’s more trauma than anyone else, but it’s real trauma,” he added.

“The thing that I have is a platform and ability to share that because I’ve come out the other side.

“I am strong today. I may not be tomorrow, I wasn’t yesterday. But I have the ability to share this story.”

Moran’s goal is to reclaim the word “mental” and destigmatise mental health struggles. His years of working closely with celebrities helped him realise that truly everyone struggles, no matter how famous you are or how much money you have in the bank. He wants everyone to know there is nothing shameful about that and that, in fact, sharing our vulnerabilities is a strength.

Because it is based off Moran’s real-life experiences, the book includes some episodes with celebrities, but none of them are gratuitous name-dropping. “There are certain lines I won’t cross,” he said.

“The celebrities that I have touched off in the book are celebrities I’ve felt a connection with,” he added, mentioning the late Carrie Fisher as an example of someone with whom he struck up a friendship with.

Moran speaks candidly about his struggles and says he endeavours “to show a sense of vulnerability” in the hopes it encourages other people to open up about their own.

“I can’t get people to share their stories if I’m not truthful with my own.

“Yesterday morning I could not stop crying. Right this second I’m great. But life is ups and downs,” he said.

“I check in with my GP regularly, I have an appointment with my counsellor next week.”

Entertainment Journalist Jonathon Moran's new book.

Moran believes the world is shifting and audiences no longer care about superficial celebrity gossip - of which social networks are filled up.

“We’re moving back to authenticity, as lame as that word sounds. You, out there, the audience, are demanding more,” he said.

In Mental As Anyone, Moran gives the audience what they demand. Warts and all.

Mental as Anyone is published by Wiley and available now.