Entertainment journalist Jonathon Moran writes about his experience with mental health.
Warning: This story discusses mental health, sexual abuse and suicide. Helpline information is supplied at the end.
When entertainment journalist Jonathon Moran decided to write a book about his experience with mental health, it didn’t occur to him to leave anything out.
I don’t remember when I was introduced toMoran, or J-Mo as everyone calls him, but I knew before I met him that I wanted to be his friend.
Not just because I’m a long-term fan of his work, but because in a sea of beige and neutrals, J-Mo will be seen strutting around the News Corp offices in everything from camo to sparkles to track pants.
“Obviously, the sexual abuse was really difficult to reflect on because it forced me to relive it in ways I’ve kind of avoided, despite the fact I’ve had lots of therapy. The only times I’ve relived that is within nightmares,” he told me.
“It was so vivid in my mind.”
That wasn’t a deterrent though, because J-Mo was deadset on being honest and the only stuff that he didn’t put in his book was trauma that involved other people.
When telling of his own, he realised he didn’t want to inadvertently out anyone else’s issues.
“There were a couple of things I didn’t include to protect their feelings,” he said.
Besides that, he was happy to air it all.
“People think I’m this bubbly and happy life of the party, but anyone that really knows me knows I have a dark underbelly … and a belly,” he joked.