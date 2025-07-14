Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Entertainment journalist Jonathon ‘J-Mo’ Moran on candid new book and mental health struggles

By Mary Madigan
news.com.au·
5 mins to read

Entertainment journalist Jonathon Moran writes about his experience with mental health.

Entertainment journalist Jonathon Moran writes about his experience with mental health.

Warning: This story discusses mental health, sexual abuse and suicide. Helpline information is supplied at the end.

When entertainment journalist Jonathon Moran decided to write a book about his experience with mental health, it didn’t occur to him to leave anything out.

I don’t remember when I was introduced to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save