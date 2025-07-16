The global rights to New Zealand film Tinā have been acquired by Rialto Distribution, with a United States theatrical release date set for next month.
One of the most successful local productions to date, Tinā – which was written, co-produced and directed by New Zealand-Samoan filmmaker Miki Magasiva – willbegin screening in US cinemas from August 29.
Rialto Distribution will then prepare the film for international release once it’s rolled out in the US.
“Tinā is a rare gem – brimming with authenticity, rhythm and emotional power,” said Kelly Rogers, Rialto’s managing director, in a statement to Deadline.
“We’re incredibly proud to champion this uniquely Pasifika story and deliver it to global audiences hungry for heartfelt, original cinema.”
Years on, Mareta reluctantly takes on a role as a substitute teacher at a private school. But after unexpectedly meeting children who lack a sense of guidance and connection, she draws on her musical roots to form a student choir.