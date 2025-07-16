Advertisement
NZ film Tinā set for US release after Rialto Distribution acquires global rights

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

NZ Film Commission chief executive Annie Murray opens up on public funding and the importance of taking New Zealand film projects to the world.

The global rights to New Zealand film Tinā have been acquired by Rialto Distribution, with a United States theatrical release date set for next month.

One of the most successful local productions to date, Tinā – which was written, co-produced and directed by New Zealand-Samoan filmmaker Miki Magasiva – will

