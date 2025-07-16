NZ Film Commission chief executive Annie Murray opens up on public funding and the importance of taking New Zealand film projects to the world.

NZ film Tinā set for US release after Rialto Distribution acquires global rights

The global rights to New Zealand film Tinā have been acquired by Rialto Distribution, with a United States theatrical release date set for next month.

One of the most successful local productions to date, Tinā – which was written, co-produced and directed by New Zealand-Samoan filmmaker Miki Magasiva – will begin screening in US cinemas from August 29.

Rialto Distribution will then prepare the film for international release once it’s rolled out in the US.

“Tinā is a rare gem – brimming with authenticity, rhythm and emotional power,” said Kelly Rogers, Rialto’s managing director, in a statement to Deadline.

“We’re incredibly proud to champion this uniquely Pasifika story and deliver it to global audiences hungry for heartfelt, original cinema.”