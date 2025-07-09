Tony Shuker is cycling across Australia to honour the late Kiwi doctor, Dr Allan Sinclair, who saved Shuker's life before being killed when the CTV Building collapsed in the February 22, 2011 Christchurch earthquake. Photo / Supplied

A man cycling across Australia to honour the Kiwi doctor who saved his life has been spurred on after getting a letter of support from his late hero’s family.

“We are cheering you on every step of the way,” reads the letter written by the son of Dr Allan Sinclair to Tony Shuker, who has spent the past 17 days cycling solo across Australia to raise money for mental health awareness.

The story originates early in 2011 when Shuker fell unwell, losing 30kg in just a month with an aggressive, unexplained rash.

His condition was deteriorating and just when he thought no doctor would take his case seriously, Dr Allan Sinclair diagnosed him with HIV Aids, which meant he could access treatment to save his life.

But just two weeks later, Dr Sinclair was one of 115 people killed in the CTV Building collapse during the February 22, 2011 Christchurch earthquake.