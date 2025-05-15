- The Government will top up the screen production grant, a subsidy to the film industry, by $577m this Budget.
- The announcement was made during a tour of Peter Jackson’s studio in Wellington.
- The scheme has brought billions of dollars of film investment to New Zealand.
New Zealand’s film subsidy regime will survive the latest round of budget cuts, Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced this morning.
Willis announced she was tipping $577 million into the scheme at the Budget to reflect the higher-than-expected demand on the subsidy. This means the rebate will total $1.09 billion over the four-year forecast period.
Willis announced the investment during a visit to Peter Jackson’s Stone Street Studios on Friday morning as part of a pre-Budget tour.