The NZFC issued a statement last week, in response to an Official Information Act request, alongside the costs of trips for various executives to Los Angeles, Mumbai, London, Cannes and Ireland so far in 2025. More trips are planned this year to Melbourne, the US and Venice.

“The New Zealand screen sector generates $3.5b in annual revenue and supports around 24,000 jobs,” said the NZFC in its response to the Official Information Act request (the person or group who requested the information has been anonymised by the NZFC).

“Securing this investment depends on sustained, trust-based relationships with global partners – from studios and streamers to financiers and distributors. Maintaining and growing these connections requires direct, strategic engagement in key global markets.

“We plan international engagement deliberately and carefully. Trips are bundled to maximise value, reduce duplicated costs, and ensure every journey supports multiple goals.”

Five executives, including Murray, were part of a “global trade mission” incorporating Mumbai, London and Cannes in May. The total cost of that mission was $255,904 – in a total international travel cost so far in 2025 of $360,325.

The commission listed specific outcomes of that global trade mission:

Mumbai: “Revitalise NZ–India screen partnerships, with >100 industry meetings, supporting NZ’s largest-ever trade mission.”

“Revitalise NZ–India screen partnerships, with >100 industry meetings, supporting NZ’s largest-ever trade mission.” London: “Strengthen ties with BFI [British Film Institute], promote co-production treaty modernisation, support NZ film businesses in UK.”

“Strengthen ties with BFI [British Film Institute], promote co-production treaty modernisation, support NZ film businesses in UK.” Cannes Film Market: “Provide essential sales/financing support for NZ projects; market NZ as a production destination to 15,000+ global industry professionals.”

In today’s Media Insider podcast, Murray elaborates on those missions and we question her on whether people are making political mileage over hers and others’ air mileage.

And we delve into the future of the New Zealand film industry, which faces sharp competition from countries offering major incentives to draw international films to their own shores.

Murray - who became chief executive of the commission in June 2023 - discusses specific projects on the boil, the rise of AI, and she responds specifically to criticism from some within the industry that the NZFC, historically at least, has been too conservative and cautious in its funding approach.

Before the hit movie Tinā came along, New Zealand’s last big hit was nine years ago – 2016’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Why has it been so long between drinks, and are there new Taika Waititis, Peter Jacksons and Jane Campions waiting in the wings?

The commission’s full response to Official Information Act request:

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.

Watch Media Insider - The Podcast on YouTube, or listen to it on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.