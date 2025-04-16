Record audience numbers have seen local drama film Tinā.
Drama film Tinā is now one of the most successful New Zealand films.
In its seven weeks of release the film passed the $5 million mark at the box office.
So far, the film has had 321,952 ticket sales.
Local feature Tinā is officially one of the most successful New Zealand films of all time.
The New Zealand Film Commission announced today the heartwarming drama, now in its seventh week of screening in Aotearoa, has made $5,030,777 at the box office to date, off the back of 321,952 tickets sold.
That positions the movie as the sixth most successful Kiwi film domestically, sitting in between 2006’s Sione’s Wedding ($4,075,000) and 2003’s Whale Rider ($6,496,371).
Taika Waititi’s 2016 comedy drama Hunt For the Wilderpeople is in the top spot, having made $12,207,699 at the local box office.
Tinā follows the story of Mareta Percival (played by Anapela Polataivao, ONZM), a grieving mother who reluctantly becomes a substitute teacher at a private school. After finding children seeking guidance and inspiration, she starts a choir.
The film was shot in 2023 in Christchurch and Auckland and made with investment from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate, and NZ On Air, with financing support from Kiwibank Limited.
It was released on February 27 2025, and earned over NZ$1 million during its opening weekend.
Paul Wiegard, CEO of the movie’s distribution company Madman Entertainment, thinks the film’s emotional honesty has drawn record audiences.
“The character of Mareta is a powerful role model, and one that cinemagoers have engaged with wholeheartedly.”
On the film’s release, Dan Awha wrote in Vivathat a particular strength of the film came from its distinct use of wardrobe to tell the story of grief and dignity, pointing to the way the Samoan costumes shine against a backdrop of Canterbury conservatism.
The 10 most successful Kiwi film releases
Hunt For the Wilderpeople (2016) – $12,207,699
Boy (2010) – $9,322,000
The World’s Fastest Indian (2005) – $7,059,147
Once Were Warriors (1994) – $6,801,471
Whale Rider (2003) – $6,496,371
Tinā (2025) – $5,030,777
Sione’s Wedding (2006) – $4,075,000
What Becomes of the Broken Hearted (1999) – $3,201,000