Breakout stars: Antonia Robinson and Anapela Polataivao in Tinā.

Tinā also set a new record for the widest release of a New Zealand film, screening at 128 locations in New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Cook Islands, Fiji, and Samoa.

New Zealand Film Commission CEO Annie Murray says the ongoing interest in Tinā proves local audiences want to see themselves portrayed on screen.

“The record audience numbers who’ve shown up for Tinā prove there’s very real affection and support for well-crafted and authentic stories from our homegrown filmmakers," she said.

“The film’s success is a compelling case on how investing in stories which reflect who we are, leads to both critical and commercial success.”

Tinā follows the story of Mareta Percival (played by Anapela Polataivao, ONZM), a grieving mother who reluctantly becomes a substitute teacher at a private school. After finding children seeking guidance and inspiration, she starts a choir.

The film was shot in 2023 in Christchurch and Auckland and made with investment from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Screen Production Rebate, and NZ On Air, with financing support from Kiwibank Limited.

It was released on February 27 2025, and earned over NZ$1 million during its opening weekend.

Tinā is a New Zealand film written and directed by Miki Magasiva.

Miki Magasiva, the film’s director, writer and producer, said the reception Tinā has received was overwhelming.

“No words, just gratitude, thank you Aotearoa, this is a massive honour for us. A wonderful surprise and huge vote of confidence for our entire team, fa’afetai tele lava.”

Producer Dan Higgins suggested the film’s success was a sign of the power of finding your audience.

"Tinā has found that in the Pasifika community and beyond. Tinā is a film to see in cinema as a shared experience and Kiwis are doing this in their thousands.

“It’s not just Kiwis wanting to see the film, with sold-out Australian premieres and the American market screaming out for showings.”

New Zealand director Miki Magasiva’s directorial debut Tina stars Anapela Polataivao.

The film has been shown at film festivals around the world, including the Hawaii International Film Festival and the Okinawa Pan-Pacific International Film Festival in Japan.

The drama won the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Paul Wiegard, CEO of the movie’s distribution company Madman Entertainment, thinks the film’s emotional honesty has drawn record audiences.

“The character of Mareta is a powerful role model, and one that cinemagoers have engaged with wholeheartedly.”

On the film’s release, Dan Awha wrote in Viva that a particular strength of the film came from its distinct use of wardrobe to tell the story of grief and dignity, pointing to the way the Samoan costumes shine against a backdrop of Canterbury conservatism.

The 10 most successful Kiwi film releases