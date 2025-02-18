Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The Hewitson Profile: Laughing & crying with Tinā director Miki Magasiva

Michele Hewitson
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

Miki Magasiva fell in love with film at an early age and has finally launched a debut feature that takes a tragi-comic look at grief and families. Photo: Tony Nyberg

At the Hawai’i International Film Festival in October, where his debut feature film Tinā (Mother) opened, Miki Magasiva went for what he called his “pretty fruity” look.

Pretty fruity? Let’s go for full-on fruity. The suit fabric was silky and movie-starry. It was very purple, with hundreds of multicoloured daisies.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener