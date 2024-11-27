Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Culture

Gretchen Albrecht: The grande dame of NZ art on her legacy - and ‘selling her children’

Michele Hewitson
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read
Gretchen Albrecht at Piha in West Auckland: "Painting is an essential part of me being a human." Photo / Nikki Barrett

Gretchen Albrecht at Piha in West Auckland: "Painting is an essential part of me being a human." Photo / Nikki Barrett

When the artist Gretchen Albrecht was at Auckland’s Mt Roskill Primary School, “There were great end-of-the-year sort of grand marches and fancy dress things. And I went as a daffodil.” Her “darling” mother made her a costume out of yellow and green crêpe paper, “with petals and a little cap

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener