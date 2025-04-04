Home / The Listener / New Zealand

The Listener’s April Viewing Guide: The return of The Last of Us, Andor and Doctor Who

New Zealand Listener
14 mins to read

Bergerac

Jersey boy

Streaming: TVNZ+, from April 1

British crime drama Bergerac ran for 10 years in the 1980s with John Nettles as a detective on the Channel Island of Jersey. His Jim Bergerac was a recovering alcoholic, divorced and limping from an old injury. But in his brown leather jacket, he squired many of the island’s eligible females and dashed about in a car that looked like the previous owner was Toad of Toad Hall. Now, as tends to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener