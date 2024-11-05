Home / The Listener / Culture

High hopes for art tourism as Whanganui’s Sarjeant Gallery reopens after lengthy closure

New Zealand Listener
11 mins to read

On a recent visit to Whanganui, I walked the last kilometre of the city’s grand thoroughfare, Victoria Ave, before it meets the river. As I wandered, a transformation was evident. Gradually the op shops and kebab stands gave way to banks and fine dining. The buildings, most of the same century-old vintage, slowly graduated from tired and peeling to tidy and impressive.

Nowhere was the shift more pronounced than at Majestic Square, where a turn to the right leads to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener