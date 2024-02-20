Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Culture

The Kiwi expat painting the Waikato War

By Linda Herrick
11 mins to read
Richard Lewer: Ran into initial resistance as a Pākehā artist depicting the Waikato War. Photo / Andrew Curtis

Richard Lewer: Ran into initial resistance as a Pākehā artist depicting the Waikato War. Photo / Andrew Curtis

Artist Richard Lewer’s new exhibition, What they didn’t teach me at school, means he’s had to dredge up memories of his time at Hamilton Boys’ High during the 1980s. “God, it was terrible,” he groans.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener