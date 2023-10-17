Home / The Listener / Culture
Listener

A battle to save a mosaic highlights the lack of protection for artworks in public places

12 minutes to read
By Sally Blundell

It is anything but discreet. The 15sq m ceramic mosaic by artist Roy Cowan, commissioned in 1972 by NMA Wright Stephenson for its new headquarters at Europa House in Wellington, is a big, bold sunburst

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener