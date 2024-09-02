Advertisement
Five decades since its creation, Hundertwasser poster still inspires conservation efforts

By Sarah Daniell
Hundertwasser's 1974 Conservation Week image: A portrait of a poster as a love story for the ages. Photo / supplied

As Aotearoa New Zealand marks Conservation Week, starting today, artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser’s Conservation Poster turns 50. Sarah Daniell on the tale of a taonga.

In 1973, Austrian artist Friedensreich Hundertwasser arrived in New

