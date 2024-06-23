Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

New push to extract minerals raises thorny issue: could it lead to greener future?

17 minutes to read
By Emma Rciketts

Sefton Darby is frustrated. New Zealand’s coalition government has announced a minerals strategy and changes to the resource consent framework – aka the Fast-track Approvals Bill – that are driving intense debate about the country’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener