Kids can save our dolphins: Author Maria Gill’s inspiring message

By Dionne Christian
4 mins to read
Prolific children's author Maria Gill (right) has written about the plight of New Zealand's endangered dolphins. Photos / supplied

Online exclusive

Maria Gill first wrote about the Māui dolphin after hearing that their population had dropped from 111 to only 55 dolphins. It was a picture book with the message: every Māui dolphin matters.

