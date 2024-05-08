Advertisement
Mystery, magic, and resilience in new YA fiction

By Ann Packer
4 mins to read
Latest YA reads include local and international fiction. Photos / supplied

The Apprentice Witnesser

by Bren MacDibble (Allen & Unwin, $19.99)

Western Australia-resident Kiwi Bren MacDibble has impressive credentials – she has won our junior fiction award twice (for How to Bee and The Dog Runner)

