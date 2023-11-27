Advertisement

The Year in Books: 50 top children’s books

By Ann Packer
13 mins to read
Top picks: Lucy and the Dark by Melina Szymanik & Vasanti Unkam, Foxlight by Katya Balen and Sunshine on Vinegar Street by Karen Comer. Photos / Supplied

Young Adults

Before George

by Deborah Robertson (Huia)

A powerful and moving story about identity, set immediately after the Tangiwai rail disaster. South Africa-born George, previously known as Marnya, reconstructs her life after surviving the

