Wild times for kids: New picture books that explore wonder

Bang: the wild wonders of Earth’s phenomena by Jennifer NR Smith, New Zealand’s Endangered Dolphins by Maria Gill & Marco Ivancic, and Glow: the wild wonders of bioluminescence by Jennifer NR Smith. Photos / Supplied

Bang: the wild wonders of Earth’s phenomena & Glow: the wild wonders of bioluminescence

By Jennifer NR Smith (Thames & Hudson, $39.99)

Bang: the wild wonders of Earth’s phenomena by Jennifer NR Smith, and Glow: the wild wonders of bioluminescence by Jennifer NR Smith. Photos / Supplied

Communicating wonder is not just a buzz-phrase, it’s one of the top 10 emerging movements in education – what good teachers and elders have always done. Two books by a phenomenally gifted young UK illustrator and author expand on her personal philosophy, loosely summed up as: “wonder goes beyond curiosity, to revisit prior knowledge with fresh eyes, as if it were the first time”. She has certainly got that.

Glow, which arrived earlier this year, was massive, in all sorts of ways. Bang is just as good, though the palette, of course, is reds and oranges rather than blues and greens. Equally appealing endpapers – marbled orange instead of lime green – encompass this multi-award-winning illustrator’s package to draw in readers of all ages, while offering a fresh take on important scientific topics, from the microscopic to the macro, and through time. These two volumes cover pretty much everything there is to know about bioluminescence and the Earth sciences. They have something for every age – from clear definitions of the matter at hand to timelines that encompass every aspect of the subjects. Palatable, bite-sized chunks of information are held together by broad themes and a facing page may round up the most significant elements of a subject. In Bang, for example, a Himalayan Ibex watches on as Hillary and Norgay celebrate their Everest success while simple graphics explain the different types of mountains.

New Zealand’s Endangered Dolphins

By Maria Gill & Marco Ivancic (White Cloud Books, $27.99)

New Zealand’s Endangered Dolphins by Maria Gill & Marco Ivancic. Photo / Supplied

Hector’s dolphins (pahu) and Māui’s dolphins (popoto), plentiful a century ago, are now so endangered they halt international yacht races. The North Island coastal Māui, a subspecies, is the rarer by far – only an estimated 48 adults are left, compared with 15,000 Hector’s. Comprehensive, hopeful and chocka with fun facts.

Green Machines and Other Amazing Eco-Inventions

By Michelle Meadows & Aristides Ruiz (HarperCollins, $16.99)

Green Machines and Other Amazing Eco-Inventions by Michelle Meadows & Aristides Ruiz. Photo / Supplied

Slight, but stunning in its scope, this spinoff from Dr Seuss’s The Lorax introduces really young kids to some of the inventions that help protect nature. The Lorax and his crew explain in rhyming prose the way Baltimore’s Mr Trash Wheel, vertical forests, edible plastic bottles and Folia water filters work. The book includes good background info and a nod to earlier inventors – including film star Hedy Lamarr, the “mother of Wi-Fi”.

Because I’m Māori

By Nicolla Hemi-Morehouse & Story Hemi-Morehouse (Bateman, $21.99)

Because I’m Māori by Nicolla Hemi-Morehouse & Story Hemi-Morehouse. Photo / Supplied

Award-winning Māori-Welsh YouTuber “Miss Nicky”, as the author is known in Australia, celebrates the importance of whānau and being proud of who you are. She had an honourable mention in an international songwriters competition last year. Her daughter, Story, is an award-winning illustrator and author.