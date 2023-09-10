Keen to help Kiwi kids thrive? Make sure your donation counts

Make sure your donation counts. Photo / Supplied

It’s not news that we have a serious child poverty problem in New Zealand - one in five of our kids regularly go without the basics like warm clothes and regular meals.

That’s a real worry for the future of our country. But the right support at the right time can really turn things around. If you’re living comfortably in your later years, there’s an effective way you can help Kiwi kids thrive. Share My Super is a registered charity designed for older New Zealanders. If you don’t need all of your government super payment, it makes it easy to regularly donate the surplus in one step.

Stay in control

Donors choose any amount of super to regularly share with one, some, or all of Share My Super’s 11 children’s charity partners in a single transaction. This innovative concept allows people to give to multiple charities while retaining complete control. You can stop, pause or change your donation immediately, without having to contact the individual charities.

Make every cent count

With over 6,000 children’s charities in New Zealand, deciding who to support can be challenging. Share My Super does the homework for you. They’ve employed a rigorous process to select some of our country’s most effective charities, all working in different ways to lift up Kiwi kids. Share My Super monitors the charities’ performance and reports back to donors so they can be confident their money is being well spent. Share My Super’s operational expenses are fully covered by its founder, Liz Greive, so that every cent of your donation goes directly to the charities.

“For some children, the food they receive at school or kindy is their main nutrition for the day. Support from Share My Super donors is the equivalent of 36,671 hot lunches for hungry kids,” Julie Chapman, KidsCan CEO says. Photo / Supplied

Lift up our kids

Generous Kiwis have already donated $1.3 million and counting through Share My Super, giving 160,000 kids chances their parents can’t afford, like:

• The chance to arrive to school warm and dry, with KidsCan

• The chance to live in a home without violence, with Women’s Refuge

• The chance to succeed despite having a parent in prison, with Pillars

• The chance to test themselves and have their world expanded, with Hillary Outdoors

Find out more at www.sharemysuper.org.nz/joinme.