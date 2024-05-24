Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Talk to the trees: Famous Kiwis on their forest favourites

28 mins to read
From Jacinda Ardern to Cliff Curtis, many New Zealanders have a special tree. Photos / Supplied

From Jacinda Ardern to Cliff Curtis, many New Zealanders have a special tree. Photos / Supplied

From the archives: Arbor Day, established to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, is on June 5 so listener.co.nz revisits some of the NZ Listener’s recent stories about trees. In this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener