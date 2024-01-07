Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Haere rā, pōhutukawa? What’s up with one of our favourite trees

By Andrea Graves
4 mins to read
In decline: Pōhutukawa trees are suffering because of myrtle rust. Photo / Getty Images

In decline: Pōhutukawa trees are suffering because of myrtle rust. Photo / Getty Images

Christmas, summer and pōhutukawa are a holy trinity for many of us. In northern Aotearoa, pōhutukawa’s flowers, gnarled branches and cooling shade make it more temple than tree. This is a report of its likely

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener