Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Meet the man fixing Auckland’s wastewater system - and responding to your complaints

By Elisabeth Easther
7 mins to read
Breaking good: Shayne Cunis was on hand when the boring machine completed a shaft at May Rd, Mt Roskill, in September. Photo / Simon Runting

Breaking good: Shayne Cunis was on hand when the boring machine completed a shaft at May Rd, Mt Roskill, in September. Photo / Simon Runting

Engineer Shayne Cunis is executive programme director for Auckland’s Central Interceptor wastewater project, a project with 600 staff working on 16 sites across the super city. With an estimated 70% of construction now complete, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener