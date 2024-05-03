Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The Listener’s May Viewing Guide

10 mins to read
Jean Smart as Deborah Smart in the third season of Hacks. Photo / Supplied

Hacks

The double act returns

Streaming: TVNZ+ from May 3

By the end of the second season of Hacks – the acclaimed dramedy about veteran Las Vegas stand-up diva Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and

