The Listener’s May Viewing Guide

Jean Smart as Deborah Smart in the third season of Hacks. Photo / Supplied

RECOMMENDED

Hacks

The double act returns

Streaming: TVNZ+ from May 3

By the end of the second season of Hacks – the acclaimed dramedy about veteran Las Vegas stand-up diva Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and young writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) – it seemed like there was a resolution. Deborah had got her career back with a hit comedy special and Ava was off to find her own fortune. But it turns out that was never intended to be the end. Fate brings them back together and it’s on again. Guest stars for the season include Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks and Christopher Lloyd.





RECOMMENDED

Tiki Taane in Session with CSO

A very special concert

Streaming: TVNZ+ from May 1

When Tiki Taane staged his sold-out concert with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra in May 2021, to help welcome back Christchurch Town Hall from years of earthquake restoration, he had 22 cameras rolling. When the resulting concert film and documentary premiered last year at the New Zealand International Film Festival, he proudly told one interviewer, “I was the director, producer, musician, composer, sometimes editor, audio mixer plus project manager. And I funded the whole thing.” It’s a remarkable, often emotional project, with musical guests including his kids Charlie and Karcia and just in time for New Zealand Music Month.





RECOMMENDED

Troy Kingi’s Desert Hikoi

Walking in the sands

Streaming: TVNZ+ from May 1

A short series following the charismatic Māori musician and actor Troy Kingi on a journey into the desert of the Joshua Tree National Park, California, in search of wisdom and creative inspiration. But he’s not just there to walk and think: the national park is also home to the legendary Rancho De La Luna Studio, where studio boss Dave Catching, a former member of Queens of the Stone Age, helps him make an old-fashioned rock record due out later in year. The two apparently got on so well that Kingi will feature along with various music legends on the studio’s 30th anniversary album.





RECOMMENDED

Shardlake

Monastic murder mystery

Streaming: Disney+ from May 2

The dangers of life during the reign of Henry VIII are given full expression in this series based on CJ Sansom’s series Tudor period mystery novels. His protagonist, Matthew Shardlake, is a lawyer who is sent to investigate all manner of rum doings and in this series, based on the first book Dissolution, Thomas Cromwell (played by Sean Bean) sends him to find out who killed one of his commissioners at a remote Sussex monastery. Of course, this is during the dissolution of the monasteries and Shardlake’s investigation is highly politically charged. Joining Shardlake (Arthur Hughes) is Cromwell’s man Jack Barak (Anthony Boyle, who played John Wilkes Booth in Manhunt), who is sort of a Watson to Shardlake’s Holmes. Sansom, whose books have sold nearly four million copies, died last month.





A Man in Full

Lighting another bonfire

Streaming: Netflix from May 2

TV titan David E Kelley (Big Little Lies) is the creator and showrunner of this adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel, which was a sort of companion to his 1987 Bonfire of the Vanities, though the series is set in contemporary times. Jeff Daniels plays Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker, who faces sudden bankruptcy after a cascade of events takes down his business empire. He fights to keep what he has while others try to cash in on his fall from grace. Diane Lane (House of Cards) plays his first wife Martha, who has her own battle to maintain her social standing without her husband.





High Country

Australian country darkness

Streaming: ThreeNow from May 3

An eight-part Australian mystery series set in a fictional country town. Leah Purcell (Wentworth) stars as detective Andie Whitford, a city cop who has been relocated to the Victorian hamlet of Brokenridge and is soon tasked with investigating a series of disappearances. Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones) is Sam Dryson, the well-weathered cop she’s supposed to be replacing and New Zealander Sarah Wiseman is Helen Hartley, Whitford’s life partner. The Guardian’s reviewer acknowledged it as “a grab bag of genre elements”, but praised its pacy, punchy style.





The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Love in the time of death

Streaming: Neon from Monday, May 6

Screening: SoHo, Wednesdays from May 8, 9.30pm

The inevitable television series of the bestselling novel makes its New Zealand author Heather Morris a character in one of its timelines – she’s played by Melanie Lynskey in scenes depicting the three years in the early 2000s she spent recording the life story of Melbourne-resident Auschwitz survivor Lale Sokolov, who is portrayed by Harvey Keitel. For more about the show, see our preview.





North Shore

Oz-UK thriller with a diplomatic twist

Screening: TVNZ 1, 9.30pm, May 5

Streaming: TVNZ+

John Bradley (Game of Thrones) plays Max Drummond, a charming British police officer who struggles with his Australian counterpart, DS Meg Driscoll (Kirsty Sturgess) after they’re ordered to work together when the UK trade minister’s daughter is found dead in Sydney Harbour under suspicious circumstances. Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) plays the minister who still has a trade deal to sign, even as secrets begin to surface about the people close to her daughter. Written in six parts by Mike Bullen, the now Australian-based creator of Cold Feet.





Let It Be

Getting back to where it once belonged

Streaming: Disney+, May 8

Following Sir Peter Jackson’s Get Back, the three-part docuseries he based on the footage and audio captured for the 1970 movie Let It Be, he has now applied the same technology to restore the original film and it includes footage that wasn’t used in Get Back. Apparently, says the publicity, there was fan clamour for the movie to be made available again after Get Back. So, with the support of Let It Be’s original director, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, Apple Corps, the owners of all things Beatle, asked Jackson to restore the film from the original 16mm negative and remaster the sound using the same technology developed for the series. Says Jackson: “I’ve always thought that Let It Be is needed to complete the Get Back story … I now think of it all as one epic story, finally completed aft er five decades. The two projects support and enhance each other: Let It Be is the climax of Get Back and Get Back provides a vital missing context for Let It Be.” And in case you found the near eight hours of Get Back an extraordinarily long and winding road, Let It Be clocks in at 80-plus minutes.





Dark Matter

Man gets lost in multiverse

Streaming: Apple TV+, May 8

Some reviewers felt Blake Crouch’s 2016 sci-fi novel Dark Matter took a few too many plot liberties off the back of quantum mechanics, but all seemed to agree it was nothing if not pacy. Crouch has credits as creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer on this nine-part TV adaptation, so we can safely assume it’ll rattle along. The protagonist, Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), is a physics professor who’s walking along, minding his own business when he’s suddenly abducted into an alternate version of his life. The road back – if it’s even possible – lies through a labyrinth of possible lives. Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga and Jimmi Simpson also appear. That Pearl Jam has just released an album called Dark Matter is just a coincidence.





Population 11

Everyone’s weird in the outback

Streaming: TVNZ+, May 9

Another week, another small town Australian drama – but this one is as much comedy as drama. Ben Feldman (Silicon Valley) plays Andy, a bank teller from Ohio who travels to the tiny outback town of Bidgeegud (where the local zoo consists of a crocodile) in search of his estranged father, Hugo (Darren Gilshenan, No Activity). A crop of Australian actors play the people of the town, who are basically all weirdos. Created by Phil Lloyd, who wrote Here Come the Habibs!, it leans heavily on culture-clash tropes.





Bodkin

Podcasters in trouble

Streaming: Netflix. May 9

A trio of true-crime podcasters – Will Forte (Nebraska), Siobhán Cullen (The Dry) and Robyn Cara (Trying) – get more than they bargained for when they turn up in an Irish coastal town looking to make some killer content out of the mysterious disappearance of several people during the annual Samhain celebration. Officially, it’s a thriller, but the trailer is spilling over with jokes, and it looks a bit Father Ted, a bit The Wicker Man. It’s the first scripted show made for Netflix by Higher Ground, the production company owned by Barack and Michelle Obama, who are also executive producers.





Hollywood Con Queen

Movie biz catfish

Streaming: Apple TV+

Journalist Scott Johnson’s book Hollywood Con Queen: The Hunt for an Evil Genius tracked how LA movie folk were being taken in by a fraudster posing as prominent women producers and sending them to Indonesia for location scouting, where they were told to pay cash to the locals helping them with the promise of reimbursement later. His discovery of who was behind the scam made for a stranger-than-fiction story on the page, one ripe for a three-episode true-crime makeover by Chris Smith, whose past ventures into weirdness have included Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Tiger King.





Doctor Who

A very new doctor

Streaming: Disney+ from May 11

Doctor Who’s Disney era begins in earnest after last year’s trilogy of specials established Ncuti Gatwa as the new doctor and former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson as his travelling companion. The specials also showed how much Disney-level production could lift the look of the show. Russell T Davies, who returned as show runner as part of the BBC’s co-production deal with Disney, acknowledged in a recent interview that the bigger budgets expanded the range of stories the show could tell. If Disney somehow collapsed and the show returned to a BBC budget, he said, “We’d all rally round and make it and suddenly the stories would become claustrophobic ghost stories.” Davies also controversially suggested the deal would mean the show could outlast the BBC itself: “You’ve got to look in the long term at the end of the BBC, which is undoubtedly on its way in some shape or form.” The season – officially, it’s “season one”, which may upset some fans – premieres with the first two episodes, then six more to follow weekly.





Big Mood

Gal pals get real

Streaming: ThreeNow from May 11

Maggie (Nicola Coughlan, Derry Girls) and Eddie (Lydia West, It’s a Sin) have been besties for a decade. But they’re now in their early 30s and things are getting real. Eddie’s business is struggling, her ex-boyfriend is unhelpfully back in the picture, and she increasingly has to navigate the consequences of Maggie’s bipolar disorder. Yes, it’s another dark comedy about women and their mental health, but this one looks very zesty and has won generally good reviews. The writer, Camilla Whitehill, also works with Coughlan on their popular comedy podcast, Whistle Through the Shamrocks. Coughlan is also on screen this week with season three of Bridgerton.





Bridgerton

Friends with potential benefits

Streaming: Netflix from May 16

The third season of Bridgerton reportedly focuses on the relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and the globetrotting Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). He’s back in town and offers to help school up his friend for success in the marriage market, having dashed her dreams last season when he was overheard saying he would never personally court her. But is there more than friendship developing there? Might the #Polin hashtag have life yet for Bridgerton fans?





See our guide to other recent new shows in the April and March viewing guides