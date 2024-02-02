The Listener’s February Viewing Guide

Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Photo / Supplied

New to view

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Spies like us

If you had to pick Atlanta Wunderkind Donald Glover’s next project, odds on it wouldn’t be a reboot of the 2005 movie about married assassins, yet here it is. Glover created the show with Atlanta writer Francesca Stone and plays John, a spy who is paired in a cover marriage with Maya Erskine’s Jane. Comedy assassin action ensues as the pair develop feelings for each other. Stone says the writing team drew inspiration from 70s movies and reality TV. “Reality shows about love and marriage really spoke to us. We feel like lonely people are everywhere and we really wanted to speak to them,” she said. “At the end of the day, it really is a love story.”

Streaming: Prime video





The Boy, The Queen and Everything in Between

Going straight, sort of

Jacob Taylor is fresh out of prison and looking to stay on the level with the help of his partner and young son. But when things go off course, he’s obliged to reach out to his father, who seems to be the one person who can help him – and who is also Aotearoa’s best-known drag queen. Soon, Jacob is working in a club on K Road and unexpected things are happening. The six-part “dramedy” was written and directed by Ramon Te Wake, the former Takatāpui presenter, recording artist and documentarian.

Streaming: TVNZ+

The Boy, The Queen and Everything in Between. Photo / Supplied





Alexander: The Making of a God

What was so great about him?

Netflix does big-budget history with a six-part series exploring the life and conquests of Alexander the Great, who conquered much of the known world over his short life. He was just 20 in 336 BCE when he succeeded his father, Philip II of Macedon, and over the next 10 years created one of the largest empires in history by conquering everything between Greece and northwest India. The series features re-enactments, experts and contemporary accounts discovered in the excavations of Alexandria and focuses on his obsession with defeating the Persian King Darius. Buck Braithwaite (Masters of the Air) plays Alexander and Mido Hamada is Darius.

Streaming: Netflix





Dynamic Planet

Warming to the idea

A new NHNZ-made natural history docuseries about how people in remote regions and local fauna are adapting to climate change. Three years in the making and filming in all seven continents (and New Zealand), the show’s four episodes entitled, “Ice”, “Fire”, “Water” and “Earth” are narrated by Cliff Curtis. To read more about the show, go here.

Streaming: Neon from February 5.

Screening: Sky Open, Sundays, from February 25, 7.30pm





The Hunt for Raoul Moat

Britain’s biggest manhunt

A true-crime drama about the case of Raoul Moat, who was released from Durham Prison in 2010 then went to the home of his former girlfriend and shot her and her new partner. Three days later, he ambushed a policeman with a shotgun, blinding him. While police mounted the largest manhunt in British history, Moat took to Facebook to post a “hit list” of his girlfriend’s family members and a threat to kill any police officers who got in his way. The story by former music journalist and novelist Kevin Sampson focuses on the impact on Moat’s victims, which might be seen as a necessary correction to the folk-hero status Moat achieved.

Screening: TVNZ 1, 9.30pm, Sunday February 4

Streaming: TVNZ+





The 12th Victim

“Me and her went for a ride, Sir. And 10 innocent people died …”

The true story of fugitive murderers Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate has echoed through popular culture since their arrest and conviction in 1958: Natural Born Killers, Peter Jackson’s The Frighteners and even Bruce Springsteen’s album Nebraska are all said to draw on the events that claimed 11 victims. This documentary series explores a belief that has lingered just as long: that Fugate, who was 14 years old at the time of the murders and a year older when she was sentenced to life in prison, was not Starkweather’s accomplice, but his victim. Writing in the Wall Street Journal, John Anderson said The 12th Victim was “a beautiful thing to watch, in its black-and-white interviews and dreamy aesthetic, but it will leave a viewer in a troubled state of reflection long after it is over.”

Streaming: TVNZ+, from Monday February 5





Curb Your Enthusiasm

Quit your moaning

Larry David’s semi-improvised misanthropic cinéma vérité-style series enters its 12th season, although it seems David has finally had enough of his socially awkward alter ego. As the series finishes, his press release reads: “As ‘Curb’ comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so, ‘Larry David’, I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Streaming: Neon from February 5

Screening: SoHo, Mondays, 8.00pm from February 19





Hongi to Hāngī: Waitangi Day

How our big day came to be

Tāmati Rīmene-Sproat’s te ao Māori explainer series turns its feel-good attentions to our national day. “This isn’t about the articles or the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi,” he says in the opening. “It’s about Waitangi Day – a day when all of us can express exactly who we are, and we all do it differently.” Just the thing to watch after a long day out celebrating our nationhood. For more about the show and one writer’s Waitangi Day memories, go here.

Screening: Waitangi Day, Tuesday, February 6, TVNZ 1, 7.30pm.

Streaming: TVNZ+

Hongi to Hāngī. Photo / Supplied





New Zealand Today

News of the weird

Guy Williams’ unexpected career as the chronicler of New Zealand idiosyncrasy, last seen on our screens in 2022, extends to a fourth season. This time, he’s on the trail of the “scooter man” who outran the police, seeking out “Jim” from Jim’s Mowing, asking a notorious criminal to say sorry and, in the completion of a 10-year personal quest, finding the star of the “Ōtāhuhu Bomb Scare” viral video.

Screening: Three, Thursdays from February 8

Streaming: ThreeNow

Guy Williams in New Zealand Today. Photo / Supplied





One Day

Second turn at a recurring romance

A second attempt to capture David Nicholls’ much-loved bestseller One Day for the screen – the 2011 Anne Hathaway movie was almost universally adjudged to have missed the mark (awkwardly, Nicholls wrote the script). He is back on board as an executive producer for this “reimagined” version, with Emma and Dexter, two students setting off into their lives, played by Ambika Mod (This is Going to Hurt) and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) respectively. It’s 14 episodes long. The book was 21 chapters.

Streaming: Netflix, from February 8





Halo

Game show reboot

In case you don’t know any teenagers, Halo is one of the biggest media franchises of all time, encompassing the original video game, spin-off games, graphic novels, short films, animation and merch. However, the first live-action season of Halo, starring Pablo Schreiber as the iconic Master Chief, was not well received, with fans and critics complaining that it had taken too many liberties. It was an independent story, said the producers, but they’ve gone back to the drawing board for season two, which focuses on one of the most iconic events in the Halo canon, the Fall of Reach, a famous setback for humanity in its battle with the alien alliance known as the Covenant. There’s a lot at stake, for humanity and Microsoft.

Streaming: TVNZ+ from February 8





Later in the month

The Girl from Plainville

Behind the headlines of a shocking suicide case

An eight-part dramatization of the true story of American teenager Conrad Roy’s suicide and the subsequent conviction for involuntary manslaughter of his girlfriend Michelle Carter. In the course of hundreds of text messages exchanged by the pair, she was found to have repeatedly encouraged Roy to kill himself. Most of the critical praise for the series has focused on the performances of Elle Fanning as Carter, Colton Ryan as Roy, and Chloë Sevigny as Roy’s mother. Peter Travers of ABC News hailed Fanning’s performance as “astounding” and wrote that the series “moves past true crime clichés and persuades us to open our hearts to this troubled teen in all her flawed humanity”.

Screening: SoHo, 8.30pm, Sunday February 11

Streaming: Neon





The New Look

Haute, who goes there?

The life of French fashion icon Coco Chanel has been the subject of many dramas, almost all of which ignored or fudged her antisemitism, homophobia and her acting as an agent of the occupying Nazis. They once sent her to neutral Madrid to meet old chum Winston Churchill with an appeal for peace. The British prime minister failed to show, though he did help her later when she was facing arrest for being a collaborator. This 10-part series begins in the middle of World War II and pits Juliette Binoche’s Chanel against Christian Dior, played by Aussie actor Ben Mendelsohn as the latter fights to save Catherine, his resistance-fighter sister from the concentration camp. It’s also about the post-war rise of haute couture designers such as Dior and his creation of the revolutionary “New Look” in 1947 that reflected l’esprit du temps aft er the liberation of France. Binoche is the only big French name in a cast that also includes John Malkovich as couturier Lucien Lelong, Emily Mortimer as Chanel acolyte Elsa Lombardi and Glenn Close as Harper’s Bazaar editor Carmel Snow. The show’s creator is Todd Kessler who was behind Grammy-winning legal drama Damages, for which Close won an Emmy.

Streaming: Apple TV+, from February 14





Wake in Fright

Recurring Outback nightmares

Sean Keenan (Puberty Blues) stars as John Grant, a young teacher who should be ending an unlovely year on a posting to an Outback school and returning to his life in Sydney but finds himself marooned in a small mining town after an accident. After he joins an illicit gambling game, events spiral out of control, and he finds himself living a personal nightmare. Robyn Malcolm plays the wife of a local real estate agent who, it transpires, has some very strange friends. The two-part miniseries is based on Kenneth Cook’s 1961 novel and the 1971 feature film adaptation of the same name. It rated poorly when it was broadcast in Australia in 2017, but most reviewers praised the performances and the quality and originality of the production, and it subsequently picked up several awards.

Streaming: ThreeNow from February 14





Ghosts

Spirits having flown

On the back of strong ratings for CBS, the US version of the good-natured spectral comedy rolls on into a third season. It gets straight into resolving season two’s cliff hanger, the mystery of which of the ghostly cast has crossed over to the next realm (or, in the show’s language, been “sucked off”). But have they really? Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) need to find out, because haunting is the basis of their business.

Streaming: TVNZ+, from February 15





This is me…Now: A Love Story

A new J. Lo

Is it a long music video?

A biopic? A musical? The kitchen-sink trailer for this visual work created to accompany Jennifer Lopez’s new album This Is Me …Now suggests all three. Her record company’s publicity characterises it as “an ode to Lopez’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings”. There’s a lot to take in in that trailer: choreography, costumes, comedy, lavish special effects, dramatic life moments – and veteran rapper and celebrity podcaster Fat Joe (he’s the guy who’s in every hip-hop documentary) as J. Lo’s therapist. There are also cameos from Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck.

Streaming: Prime Video, from February 16





Shōgun

Samurai, I am

Paperbacks of James Clavell’s 1975 novel remain an item that can be found browning in Kiwi caravans and holiday home bookcases to this day. The doorstop was about an Englishman who becomes a feudal lord in 17th century Japan and it sparked a memorable mini-series starring Richard Chamberlain as “John Blackthorne”. In revival for Disney+, the role will be played by Brit actor Cosmo Jarvis, with the Japanese cast led by Hiroyuki Sanada, a veteran of white-guy-goes-samurai productions such as The Last Samurai and 47 Ronin.

Streaming: Disney+ from, February 27





