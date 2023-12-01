The Listener’s December Viewing Guide

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. Photo / Supplied

Scrublands

Outback noir

The TV adaptation of Chris Hammer’s debut 2018 crime novel Scrublands is the latest outback noir bestseller to get the screen treatment. Like Jane Harper’s 2016 The Dry, which became a film in 2020, it’s set in a drought-afflicted expanse of rural Victoria. Made for the Australian streaming service Stan, the series is certainly cinematic. The location helps: the real site of the story’s fictional country seat of Riversend is Maldon, a well-preserved gold-rush town.

The story starts with a mass shooting at a local church and picks up a year later when a big city newspaper journalist (Luke Arnold) gets sent by his editor to write a colour piece on Riversend’s recovery from its trauma. The series stars Kiwi actor Jay Ryan as Father Byron Swift, a priest at the church caught up in events.

Streaming: Three Now





Unwanted

Luxury travel meets human trafficking

Inspired by Italian investigative journalist Fabrizio Gatti’s book Bilal: My Undercover Journey to Europe, Unwanted centres on a bustling cruise ship that unexpectedly stops to rescue 28 refugees who are trying to escape from Libya to Europe. When they discover that the captain has been ordered to take them back to the country they’ve tried to flee, the refugees decide to hijack the ship. The brutal business of human trafficking comes under the spotlight as the story unfolds. The eight-part series was produced in Italy, created and written by Stefano Bises (himself a former journalist) and helmed by award-winning German director Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall)

Streaming: Neon, now

Screening: SoHo, Sundays from December 17, 8.30pm

Unwanted. Photo / Supplied





Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials

Tardis in Disneyland

They’ve grabbed the Beatles and now streamer Disney+ has gone into business with another 1960s-born British pop culture institution, Doctor Who, with the BBC giving exclusive rights to the new instalments outside the UK to the American entertainment giant. Which means no more free access to old shows on TVNZ+. The new arrangement begins with three 60th anniversary specials, which see the return of David Tennant, who previously played the 10th incarnation, and former co-star Catherine Tate. The one offs – Star Beast (from November 26), Wild Blue Yonder (December 3), The Giggle (December 10), are followed by a holiday special The Church on Ruby Road (December 26) – feature other returning characters, including Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham, and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Among the newbies is American star Neil Patrick Harris as villain the Toymaker. The season featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor is due next year.

Streaming: Disney+





Faraway Downs

The director’s cut

Baz Luhrmann’s “six-chapter reimagining” of his 2008 film Australia, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, is recut from footage shot for the original film (which was, by Luhrmann standards, a flop). The premise of the story remains the same – Kidman is a far-from-home English aristocrat who needs the help of a rough-edged drover (Jackman) to try to save her late husband’s farm – but it features a new, less-than-happy ending that Luhrmann filmed but was told by studio bosses to replace after audiences in test screenings didn’t like it. The 165-minute film has been expanded with more dialogue to four hours. A preview screening of the first episode in Sydney last month revealed the embrace of young First Nations creatives who Luhrmann has drawn on for a new soundtrack and title graphics.

Streaming: Disney+





Slow Horses

John le Carré meets The Office, again

The third season of the acclaimed off-kilter British spy series is based on writer Mick Herron’s third Slow Horses instalment Real Tigers. The plot involves the kidnapping of Catherine Standish (Saskia Reeves), the mother hen of the misfits at MI5′s Slough House, run by Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb. The squad are pressed into action while finding themselves up against the upper echelons of MI5 and Whitehall. The original story and the trailer suggest this might be the most action-based and gun-happy Slow Horses series so far.

Streaming: Apple TV+





The Artful Dodger

Dickens in the colonies

A spin-off of Oliver Twist, in which Thomas Brodie-Sangster is Jack Dawkins, the Artful Dodger of Dickens’ novel (Brodie-Sangster also played the spiritually-related Malcolm McLaren in Pistol). Jack has reinvented himself far from Victorian London in the growing Australian colony of Port Victory, where the nimble hands that once picked pockets now perform medical surgery. But there’s an unwelcome blast from the past with the arrival of Fagin (David Thewlis). Australian actor Maia Mitchell (Good Trouble) plays Lady Belle Fox, who is a professional threat (she’s an actual surgeon) and a love interest, despite looking alarmingly like she might be Brodie-Sangster’s sister. There are capers aplenty and it looks fun.

Streaming: Disney+

See: The December 9 Listener for interviews with Thewlis and Brodie-Sangster.





We Need to Talk About Cosby

The darkness of “America’s Dad”

W Kamau Bell came into this four-part documentary – which he produced, directed, and narrated – as “a child of Bill Cosby”. He grew up watching The Cosby Show, then later, as a stand-up comic and filmmaker, benefited from the way Cosby broke ground for black creatives. The series shows how even as he established that legacy as far back as 1965, Cosby was raping and sexually assaulting women. A succession of those women tell their stories as Bell examines what now read like clues to what Cosby was doing. “The series is especially strong when it dramatises the concurrence of Cosby’s prestige with accounts of his predatory behaviour,” said the New Yorker.

Streaming: TVNZ+





Coming next week

MasterChef: Dessert Masters

It’s just desserts

This new spin-off from the MasterChef mothership brings together 10 sweet specialists, and just to make it a bit more colourful, gives them all a title. Some, like Adriano Zumbo (“Australia’s Willy Wonka”) and Jess Liemantara (“The Young Prodigy”) will be familiar to MasterChef fans, and there are new faces like Morgan Hipworth (“The Doughnut King”), who started his own bakery at the age of 15 and is poised to launch his second restaurant aged 22. European chef and social media star Amaury Guichon joins MasterChef veteran Melissa Leong to adjudicate.

Screening: TVNZ 2, 7.30pm, Monday to Wednesday, from December 4

Streaming: TVNZ+

MasterChef: Dessert Masters. Photo / Supplied





Sanditon

Austen all areas

Holiday binge-watches await, Austen fans: TVNZ+ is streaming not only the three seasons of this recent adaptation of Austen’s unfinished manuscript, but the 2009 adaptation of Emma, starring Romola Garai and Jonny Lee Miller, and 1995′s Pride and Prejudice, the series written by Andrew Davies that kicked off the whole sexing-up Austen thing. True to form, Davies gave Theo James a naked beach scene in the first season of Sanditon. Austen left behind 11 chapters of Sanditon before her death in 1817 and Davies opined that she would have approved of the unhappy ending for her heroine, Charlotte (Rose Williams), in season one. However, there are two more to come, with hunky Mr Colbourne a likely suitor.

Streaming: TVNZ+ from December 6





Julia

A second course

The second season of the acclaimed biographical series about Julia Child opens with a three-episode premiere that sees the unexpected TV career of Julia (Sarah Lancashire) continue to gain momentum. Paul (David Hyde Pierce) steps in and she’s off to France for a break and to finally reunite with her cookbook co-writer Simca (Isabella Rossellini). They enjoy an idyllic bike ride and shop at a farmers’ market. But things are happening back home and both Julia and Paul will have to learn to adjust to her growing celebrity and the responsibilities it brings.

Screening: Vibe, from Thursday December 7, 9.30pm

Streaming: Neon





Later in the month

Cry Wolf

Intense drama about families and the state

An eight-part Danish drama that has been widely greeted as compelling, if not an easy watch (the Sunday Times called it “skilfully executed, brilliantly acted, well written — and almost entirely unenjoyable” in a four-star review). When 14-year-old Holly submits an essay that appears to accuse her stepfather of violent abuse, community social worker Lars (Bjarne Henrikson, The Killing, Borgen) is put on the case. Holly and her brother are swiftly removed from the family come and Lars must then decide whether she’s telling the truth, or whether Denmark’s strict child-protection laws are tearing the family apart.

Streaming: TVNZ+ from December 10





The Outcast

Postwar drama about childhood trauma and its consequences

Sadie Jones adapted her own award-winning 2005 debut novel for this two-part BBC TV drama from a few years back. Ten-year-old Lewis watches his mother drown after they go for a picnic and the trauma knocks his life off course, with the adults around him apparently unable to help. The Independent on Sunday praised it for offering “something unusual to television, a portrait of the conformist and snobbish side of post-war Britain. In a medium that’s enamoured of bunting and home-baking … this is a useful and welcome corrective.” Starring George MacKay (True History of the Kelly Gang), Greg Wise (Sense and Sensibility) and Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey).

Streaming: TVNZ+ from December 12

Daisy Bevan as Tamsin and George Mackay as Lewis in 'The Outcast'. Photo / Supplied





Under Pressure: The US Women’s World Cup Team

The road to elimination

Streaming: Netflix

The latest all-access Netflix sports series follows the American women’s footballers in their bid to win an unprecedented third World Cup title in succession. As anyone who followed the tournament, played in Australia and New Zealand this year, knows, they didn’t make it, but the producers promise that “audiences get a close look at the team’s road to the Fifa World Cup as the most decorated team in soccer history — and also explores the dramatic, heartbreaking conclusion.” Eden Park features in the first seconds of the trailer, and we can presumably expect to see plenty more of ourselves in the background.

Streaming: Netflix from December 12





The Crown

The final chapter

After the four episodes covering the demise of Princess Diana, the final six episodes of The Crown’s final season pick up a few months after the tragedy. Prince William and Prince Harry are growing up, with the former (now played by newcomer Ed McVey) pursuing his studies at the University of St Andrews, where he meets fellow student Kate Middleton (Meg Bellamy). Elsewhere, the show will depict the marriage of Charles (Dominic West) and Camilla (Olivia Williams).

Streaming: Season six, part two on Netflix from December 14.

Ed McVey as Prince William in the final season of 'The Crown'. Photo / Supplied





Our DNA Journey

Chasing genetic heritage

When DNA Journey first emerged as a somewhat looser take on Who Do You Think You Are?, geneticist Adam Rutherford wrote in the Guardian warning that its discoveries were generally not as significant as they seemed and that “the marketing ploy of the genetics industry is to tell stories of belonging … but the power of genetics to deliver narrative satisfaction is profoundly limited.” But the TV formula – pairing up celebrities and creating stories around their genetic heritage – has been a winner. In this third season, the duos are Chasers Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace, Maureen Lipman and Rula Lenska, Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway, and ice-skating legends Torvill and Dean.

Streaming: ThreeNow, from December 15.

Screening: Eden, 8.30pm, Friday, December 15

Season 3 of Our DNA Journey. Photo / Supplied





Reacher

The brainy brawny brawler returns

The first season of Reacher, the Lee Childs’ lone vigilante drifter played by Tom Cruise in two mediocre movies, was generally regarded by those who had read the books as better than the films. It was a pulpy production that wasn’t trying to do anything other than be a TV show, but the hulking Alan Ritchson certainly inhabited the outsize role. The second series is based on Childs’ 11th Reacher book Bad Luck and Trouble, in which former military policeman Reacher discovers old comrades from his Special Investigations MP unit are being murdered. He is reunited with three of his former squad mates, including Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan) a forensic accountant for whom Reacher always had a soft spot. Now they are out of uniform, that chemistry may turn to romance -- unless, of course, the murder spree gets in the way.

Streaming: Prime video from December 17





Shetland

Changing the guard

The 8th series of the BBC detective drama mystery originally inspired by the books of Ann Cleeves and set on the islands of the title has a new chase in charge. Replacing Detective Inspector Jimmy Pérez (Douglas Henshall), who hung up his peacoat after seven seasons, is DI Ruth Calder (Ashley Jensen). Jensen is best known for her roles alongside Ricky Gervais in the likes of Extras and After Life. Her DI Calder is Shetland-born, but her police career has been in London. She heads home to find a witness to a London gangland murder who has also headed home, pursued by a couple of hitmen. Calendar must also confront figures from her past and estranged family members, including a younger brother who is now the minister of their late father’s old kirk.

Streaming: Acorn TV and AMC+ from Monday December 18 with two-episode premiere then weekly





