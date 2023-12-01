Advertisement

The Listener’s December Viewing Guide

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. Photo / Supplied

New to View

Scrublands

Outback noir

The TV adaptation of Chris Hammer’s debut 2018 crime novel Scrublands is the latest outback noir bestseller to get the screen treatment. Like Jane Harper’s 2016 The Dry, which

