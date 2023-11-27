Advertisement

NZ film producer honoured with lifetime achievement award

By Elisabeth Easther
7 mins to read
Robin Scholes: "It was a great privilege to make documentaries, because very rarely do we talk in depth to people about their lives." Photo / NZME

Robin Scholes was honoured in early November as Screen Producers New Zealand’s 2023 industry champion, a lifetime achievement award. An academic who switched lanes to film-making, Scholes’ credits include Once Were Warriors, Mr Pip, Mahana

