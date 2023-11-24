Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

The Year in Books: Our top art, music and literature picks

3 mins to read
Top picks: The Dictionary People by Sarah Ogilvie, Don Binney Flight Path by Gregory O' Brien and Flora edited by Carlos Lehnebach et al.

Top picks: The Dictionary People by Sarah Ogilvie, Don Binney Flight Path by Gregory O' Brien and Flora edited by Carlos Lehnebach et al.

The Dictionary People: The Unsung Heroes Who Created the Oxford English Dictionary

by Sarah Ogilvie (Chatto & Windus)

A fascinating tracking-down by an Australian-born lexicographer of the diligent souls all over the globe – including

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Be in to win 10 books

Latest from The Listener