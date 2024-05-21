Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

New Stephen King novel brings fate and luck into dark relief

By Greg Fleming
3 mins to read
Stephen King’s so omnipresent and his output so prodigious that we risk taking him for granted. Photo / Supplied

Stephen King’s so omnipresent and his output so prodigious that we risk taking him for granted. Photo / Supplied

As King admits in his afterword to this 12-story collection, he is often criticised for being too prolific. As someone who has waded through many of his novels, I’d add that many are too long.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener