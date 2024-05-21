Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Business

Closing NZ’s digital divide and affordable broadband key to economic growth

3 mins to read
Having the means to engage in the digital world at home as well as at school is as important as access to school lunches. Photo / Getty Images

Having the means to engage in the digital world at home as well as at school is as important as access to school lunches. Photo / Getty Images

What would it cost to get the 58,000 lowest-income families with children in New Zealand set up with unlimited broadband and devices, allowing them to enjoy the digital access many of us take for granted?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener