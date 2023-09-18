Here’s what you need to look out for when spending money on home security. Photo / Getty Images

If you spend any amount of time on YouTube, the video platform’s algorithm will try to entice you with clips of extraordinary events captured on people’s home-security cameras.

My favourite category is the videos of would-be thieves trying to pilfer courier packages from the front doorstep of homes, oblivious to the fact the camera is recording them. The videos that go viral, racking up millions of views, involve the thieves being disturbed in the act by an angry owner or, even better, an angry dog.

The rise of this lo-fi entertainment is the result of the proliferation of cheap home-security cameras from the likes of Ring, Nest, and Arlo, which can be easily placed around a house to monitor the perimeter –­ and start recording when they detect motion.

I have two Nest cameras at home. But because my apartment building is very secure, with CCTV cameras monitoring much of the property, I use them not for security, but simply to check out the views of my neighbourhood when I’m away travelling. I simply open the Nest app and can see the camera feeds in real-time.

Such a two-camera set-up will typically cost $500-$600. But there are three important things to consider before you settle on a home-security system.

Keeping an eye on the neighbourhood with my Nest cam. Photo / Supplied

How will you power it?

Your camera, like any other device, needs access to power. Luckily, there’s a growing range of battery-powered wireless cameras that can be positioned on a windowsill or bench to get the perspective you need on your property and any approaching visitors. The EufyCam 3 even has built-in solar panels, so if you position it outside, it should stay powered all year.

Battery-powered cameras are easy to install yourself.

Can you install it yourself?

Where things get complicated is with wired-power systems. I still have a Ring doorbell camera gathering dust in my cupboard because it requires an electrician to come and install it – at a cost of $400. Wired and wireless systems are catered for, and wired systems are ideal if you are putting the cameras in fixed positions, particularly in out-of-reach places, such as outside, beneath the eaves of the roof to get a good perspective of the backyard or driveway.

How expandable is it?

Ideally, you want a camera system that is expandable, so you can start with one or two cameras, then add one or two more over time. You may even want to have a couple of cameras at home, and two more to monitor your business premises. There are camera systems that support a multi-cam setup and multi-premises, with video feeds and alerts available through a smartphone app.

When it comes down to which camera best suits your needs, here are 10 factors to consider:

Weather resistance: If you want cameras for use outdoors, they’ll need to be weatherproof to withstand rain, snow, and extreme temperatures. You can expect to pay a slight premium for weatherproof cameras. With indoor cameras, you’ll probably want to place them in a window to look out over your property, so make sure the camera is made of durable material. One of my Nest cameras became unusable because intense sunlight destroyed the plastic casing and cable.

Video quality: High-resolution cameras (1080p or higher) provide clearer and more detailed images. Look for cameras with good low-light performance for night-time surveillance – many of them now have night vision as a standard feature.

Field of view: A wider field of view allows you to monitor a larger area. Consider cameras with adjustable lenses or pan-and-tilt capabilities for more flexibility.

Motion detection: Cameras with motion detection can trigger recording or alerts when they detect movement. More advanced systems can differentiate between people, animals, and objects.

Alerts and notifications: Look for a system that can send alerts to your smartphone or email when motion is detected or when specific events occur. This feature keeps you informed in real-time.

Arlo’s camera notifications. Photo / Supplied

Entry-level home-security camera systems

EufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit

A two-camera wireless set-up that works with the Eufy base station. It sets up its own network with the cameras and allows additional wireless cameras to be added. The base station stores local recordings, so you won’t need to pay any monthly fees for cloud hosting. There’s six months battery life for the cameras, 2K video resolution, night vision and HomeKit compatibility, so you can control them with Alexa or Google Home.

The EufyCam system has a base station for local recording. Photo / Supplied

Price: $549

Arlo Pro 5 2K Wireless Security Camera 2 Camera Kit

A great outdoor camera system that’s easy to install and has excellent video quality, including colour night vision. You don’t need a base station, just hook the Arlo cameras up to your Wi-Fi network and you are away. The downside is that to take advantage of cloud storage to record your video feeds, you have to pay a fee of $5 a month for a single camera, or $15 a month for multiple cameras (slightly cheaper when you pay annually). It has great notification features, too.

Price: $579

Arlo’s wireless camera duo. Photo / Supplied

Google Nest Cam (2 Pack)

The latest version of the cameras I have at home is now for indoor or outdoor use. The cameras aren’t totally waterproof, but they are able to deal with moisture and temperature changes and can be easily installed with a magnetic mount. Decent video quality, two-way audio, and alerts – everything you’d expect from Google. You do get some alert functionality for free, but the full feature set requires a Nest Aware subscription priced from $9 a month or $90 for an annual one. Ideal if you are in the Google universe and want to control all your Nest devices together. For instance, pair it with a Google Nest display to see your camera feeds on the screen.

Price: $679